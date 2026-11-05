Prime Video’s Hit TV Show With Hamilton’s Philipa Soo & Belmont Cameli Sets Season 2 Release Date

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Briar University is opening its doors once again. Prime Video has announced the official premiere date for Off Campus Season 2, alongside new details regarding the central romance driving the next chapter.

The second season of the college romance series will premiere on April 28, 2027. It will stream in more than 240 countries and territories. Prime Video revealed the date through a teaser video featuring Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla stepping back onto campus outside the dean’s office.

Dean asks, “What? You miss us?” Allie then says, “Dean and Allie are officially back for Season 2.” As they close the door, the sign flips to reveal the show’s logo and premiere date. The announcement follows the series’ strong first-season performance, with 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days. It also became the third most-watched debut season of any series in Prime Video history at launch.

Dean and Allie take center stage as Off Campus adapts The Score

Season 2 shifts its primary narrative focus to Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis. Abdalla and Kalyn reprise their roles as the couple, whose story adapts The Score, the third novel in Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Off Campus book series.

The first season adapted The Deal, which focused on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. The series follows an elite ice hockey team at Briar University and the women in their lives. It explores their relationships, friendships and experiences as they move into adulthood. The new season will continue this approach with a different couple on the spotlight.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli will return alongside Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and India Fowler. Additional returning cast members include Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

Meanwhile, Phillipa Soo, known for Hamilton and Dopesick, will appear in a recurring role. Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph will guest star in the upcoming season. Louisa Levy created the series and serves as co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore. Temple Hill produces the adaptation of Kennedy’s bestselling book series.

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