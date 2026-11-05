Why Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder’s Wednesday Season 3 Reunion Is So Special

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With Winona Ryder joining the cast, Wednesday Season 3 will mark her reunion with Jenna Ortega, who portrays the eponymous character. The pair previously shared the screen on Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a movie that Wednesday creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar wrote with Seth Grahame-Smith. In a recent interview, Gough and Millar teased what fans can expect in the third season as part of the above-mentioned reunion.

Al Gough and Miles Millar tease Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder’s on-screen reunion

Ryder will play a character named Tabitha in Season 3 of Wednesday after reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in the 2024 Beetlejuice sequel. In that movie, Ortega played her daughter, Astrid Deetz. During a ScreenRant interview, Gough made it clear that they couldn’t reveal much about Tabitha, but Millar revealed that Ortega and Ryder have scenes together in the upcoming chapter.

“Yeah. So she’s part of the world, but that’s all we can say,” Millar added. The screenwriting duo, who have previously worked on The WB series Smallville, shared how their experience of working with characters from the Superman comics helped them deal with the inhabitants of the Addams Family franchise.

Gough said, “It’s been great. It’s different, but it’s the same in terms of looking at and just giving these characters and their backstories and the history of the family era our own spin.” He elaborated that their “legacy from Smallville and being able to have that creativity and freedom to do that” served as the blueprint.

During the same interview, Millar also spoke about Eva Green, who will portray Morticia’s sister Ophelia Frump. Green is a frequent collaborator of Burton, who helmed several episodes in both seasons. “It was great to get her and to see the icons of Tim’s career together in the same project – that was exciting for us to see Eva Green and Jenna and Winona,” Millar noted. “It was just kind of amazing.”

At the time of writing, Wednesday Season 3 doesn’t have a release date on Netflix.

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