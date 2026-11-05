Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Show’s Darkest Secrets Yet for Blood-Soaked Finale

Photo Credit - Paramount+

The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets is here, offering a glimpse at the show’s concluding chapter. Yellowjackets Season 4 premieres Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. All 10 episodes of the upcoming series finale will be released together for fans to binge.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Check out the Yellowjackets Season 4 trailer below (watch more trailers):

What happens in the Yellowjackets Season 4 trailer?

The Yellowjackets Season 4 trailer follows the surviving members of the high school soccer team as they return home after their time in the wilderness. The preview shows the girls struggling to settle back into society after their harrowing experiences. The future timeline runs in parallel, featuring the adult Yellowjackets grappling with the ghosts of their past as the long-buried secrets slowly tear them apart. The preview offers glimpses of the events and conflicts that will unfold in the final season.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

Additionally, June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill, and more will guest star in the new episodes.

The post Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Show’s Darkest Secrets Yet for Blood-Soaked Finale appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.