Willem Dafoe’s Brutal Thriller Movie You Probably Missed in Theaters Streams on Netflix Today

Photo Credit: Focus Features

Willem Dafoe fans have another chance to catch one of the actor’s most intense performances. For audiences who missed the thriller during its theatrical run, Netflix is providing a second shot as the film arrives on the platform.

According to the latest updates from What’s on Netflix, Inside is available to stream from today, November 5, 2026. The 1-hour-and-45-minute thriller is directed by Vasilis Katsoupis. Released in 2023, the film holds a 61% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 116 reviews.

According to AV Club’s Tomris Laffly, “It’s like someone dropped Willem Dafoe in the middle of an antique shop with a baseball bat and said, ‘Go to town!’ And that he does.”

Murtada Elfadl of Variety wrote, “The film has exhausted both the premise and its leading man’s capabilities, while the audience has grown tired of pondering whatever themes it purports to examine. It’s time to part ways, and yet the images keep flickering, and the film keeps going.”

Willem Dafoe’s most demanding role puts ingenuity to the test

Over the years, Dafoe has delivered several iconic performances. The 71-year-old actor once again showcased his acting prowess with a solo performance as an art thief in the survival thriller. The Spider-Man actor plays Nemo, a high-profile art burglar whose heist takes a disastrous turn when things go horribly wrong.

The summary of the movie, per What’s on Netflix, states, “The film follows Nemo, an elite art thief whose high-stakes heist goes disastrously awry when he becomes trapped inside a locked, ultra-modern luxury penthouse in New York.”

“Cut off from the outside world with dwindling food and water and a malfunctioning smart-home system pushing temperatures to extreme limits, he must rely on all of his wits and resourcefulness just to stay alive.”

Alongside Dafoe, the supporting cast includes Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck, Andrew Blumenthal, Vincent Eaton, Daniel White, Josia Krug, Cornelia Buch, Ava von Voigt, Youl Samare, and Salim Angelo Karas. Katsoupis directed the project from a screenplay written by Ben Hopkins.

The film is produced by Marcos Kantis, Giorgos Karnavas, and Dries Phlypo. Executive producers include Katsoupis, Charles E. Breitkreuz, Stephen Kelliher, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Martin Lehwald, Jim Stark, and Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, with David Claikens, Neshe Demir, Bastian Griese, and Peter Kreutz co-producing.

Inside is streaming now on Netflix.

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