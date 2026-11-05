Giancarlo Esposito & Cynthia Erivo’s Futuristic Action Movie Gets Intense New Trailer

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies

The trailer for Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo‘s futuristic action movie is here. Lionsgate Movies has released an intense trailer for Karōshi. Esposito and Erivo will play two important characters in the upcoming movie.

Esposito is well known for his performance in Breaking Bad. The 68-year-old’s other notable credits include Better Call Saul, The Gentlemen, Do the Right Thing, The Usual Suspects, and more. Erivo, too, has some popular projects under her name. The American singer is widely appreciated for Wicked, and has also appeared in Widows, Drift, Bad Times At The El Royale, and more.

Takashi Doscher-directed Karōshi synopsis reads, “KARÕSHI is an action-thriller set in a near-future Manhattan, where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life. When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface.”

Check out the official trailer for Karōshi (watch more trailers):

What happens in the Karoshi trailer?

The official Karōshi trailer opens with a drone shot of the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty and begins with the narration saying, “Welcome to Ikigai Technologies. This company has helped shape modern life for millions.” This dialogue comes from CEO Vincent Ogawa, played by Takehiro Hira, as he addresses a crowd on “the path of the samurai.”

The scene then shifts to how extreme and deadly corporate pressure can take a toll on employees. The one-minute 45-second trailer introduces Hiro, an outsider who infiltrates the powerful tech empire. Teo Yoo’s Hiro turns his first day as a recruit into a violent quest for revenge against the oppressive system. The trailer also hints at exploring the company’s dark secrets.

Alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Teo Yoo, and Cynthia Erivo, the Karōshi cast also features Isabel May, Takehiro Hira, Bill Camp, and Show Kasamatsu. The 88-minute action film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 5, 2027.

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