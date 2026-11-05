DC’s Absolute Universe Reveals Why Catwoman Blames Herself for Cassandra Cain’s Fate

Selina Kyle has carried a painful secret in DC’s Absolute Universe. The latest Absolute Catwoman issue finally reveals why she believes she let Cassandra Cain down.

The revelation comes in Absolute Catwoman #4, written by Scott Snyder and Che Grayson, with artwork by Bengal. The issue explores Selina’s troubled past and builds tension between her and Cassandra. Their history provides the chapter’s central emotional conflict.

Selina and the Calicos are racing to find the Yarn before Cassandra and the League of Shadows. The mysterious artifact is described as the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Both sides want to secure it, but their reasons go beyond the heist. Cassandra’s return forces Selina to face something she has spent years trying to forget.

(Photo Credit: DC Comics)

(Photo Credit: DC Comics)

The truth about Cass changes everything for Selina

The issue reveals that Selina once believed she had killed Cassandra during an explosion. The incident happened during a Calicos heist, when Cass was still a child. Overcome with guilt, Selina turned herself in to the authorities. She was later recruited by Black Mask, and the incident shaped many of her subsequent decisions.

However, Cassandra never died in that explosion. The Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand one-shot explains that she survived the blast inside her father’s apartment. The explosion crushed her larynx and left her unable to speak. This explains her title, the Silent Knight, and adds another layer to her history.

Now, Selina must face the fact that Cass is alive and blames her. Her years of guilt have not repaired their relationship. Instead, the two women now stand on opposite sides of a dangerous conflict. Cassandra leads the League of Shadows, while Selina fights alongside the Calicos.

Their battle over the Yarn makes things worse between them. Both women have different reasons for wanting the powerful device. The issue also uses their parallel narration to show how differently they remember their shared past. Selina struggles to understand Cassandra, especially as her actions challenge everything Selina believes about her.

The story sets up a major confrontation between the two characters. Their complicated history could shape what happens next in DC’s Absolute Universe.

Absolute Catwoman #4 went on sale on November 4, 2026.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

Surya Singh

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai.