Grimes Stars in Gods Don’t Give Gifts Trailer for AI-Generated Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Grimes has hopped onto the artificial intelligence bandwagon. In the latest trailer for an AI-generated horror movie, fans can catch a glimpse of Grimes.

Grimes stars in the upcoming AI feature, Gods Don’t Give Gifts. This will also be the first time a movie made with artificial intelligence is coming to movie theaters. The pop star, who has more than 4 million streams and views, will be playing the character of a disaffected NiiroCore aristocrat, Zayinth Alda, in the movie.

The summary of the movie reads, “Gods Don’t Give Gifts takes viewers to the science-fiction, horror-tinged world of the ‘Second Cycle of Humanity’ where transhumanism has accelerated to the point that humanity looks very different.”

Apart from Grimes, the cast will also feature Richard Cotton, Sam Dale, Ben Kersley, Mark Lewis, Mike Majlak, Sarah Lockett, Ayca Ozkan, Oscar Merry, Oyinkasola Yusuff, and Victor Goshfather Tapia.

Check out the official trailer for Gods Don’t Give Gifts (

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What do we see in the Gods Don’t Give Gifts trailer?

The official trailer for Gods Don’t Give Gifts by Zack London begins with some colorful insects in a meadow. The scene then shows a pair of robotic legs walking amid the greenery, wearing torn clothes. In the trailer two different worlds are depicted together, one full of life and greenery and the other one in decay.

The 1-minute 48-second preview rapidly shifts to a dark theme. Chaotic scenes of massive destruction and sprawling computer systems are included in the trailer for the sci-fi horror. The futuristic film shows a colossal ape-like creature with mechanical enhancements coming out of the sea.

Adding to this, there are scenes depicting grotesque experiments involving brain scans. Humans are transferring their consciousness to man-made robotic frames. A character says, “There will be no limit. Strong minds can outlive weak bodies.” The trailer also shows armored warriors riding winged horses, futuristic experiments, and sci-fi landscapes.

Directed by Zack London, the 107-minute film is produced by Edward Saatchi. Zack London and Jacob Batchelor are the writers. Gods Don’t Give Gifts is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 4, 2026.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.