Lizzy Caplan & Lucy DeVito’s Robbery Turns Into a Terrifying Fight for Survival in Drag Trailer

Lizzy Caplan and Lucy DeVito star as siblings in the upcoming thriller comedy, whose already difficult relationship is tested when a break-in goes horribly wrong. In the first trailer for Drag, a simple robbery turns into a nightmare for two sisters.

The film also stars John Stamos and Christine Ko. Drag is produced by Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, and Jake DeVito. It marks the feature directorial debut of Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, who also wrote the screenplay. Briarcliff Entertainment will release it in theaters across the United States on January 29, 2027.

Watch the Drag trailer below (

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What happens in the Drag trailer?

The Drag trailer introduces two estranged sisters who decide to rob a secluded house in upstate New York. Caplan plays the more reckless sibling, who enters the property while DeVito’s character waits outside as the getaway driver and lookout.

Their plan quickly falls apart when one sibling (Caplan) slips and throws out her back. She becomes immobilized in an upstairs bathroom, leaving her unable to get out of the house on her own.

The situation forces the other sister (DeVito) to enter the property and figure out how to move her injured sibling. What should have been a quick escape becomes a painful and increasingly chaotic operation. Their arguments and frustration add to the dark comedy as they struggle to get out before the homeowner returns.

However, the trailer reveals the sisters face something far bigger than a failed robbery. The homeowner (Stamos) returns earlier than expected. He appears to have a disturbing secret, and the women soon realize that they may not be the only people in danger inside the house.

Ko also joins the story as another woman who arrives at the property, putting the sisters in a position where they must protect her while keeping themselves alive. Drag premiered at SXSW earlier in 2026 and earned a 94% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Danny, Lucy, and Jake DeVito produced Drag through Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, marking the company’s first independent feature film. Briarcliff Entertainment will bring the film to theaters on January 29, 2027.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.