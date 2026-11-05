Russell Brand Rape & Sexual Assault Trial Reaches Verdict, Lengthy Prison Sentence Expected

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault following his trial at Southwark Crown Court. The verdict comes after the performer was accused of multiple sexual offenses dating back to 1999.

As reported by Deadline, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The verdict comes after Brand entered a “not guilty” plea earlier this year. Following that, one of his former assistants came forward with allegations detailing Brand’s disturbing behavior in the years prior.

Russell Brand faces an uncertain future as sentencing looms

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan reportedly informed Brand he would receive a “custodial sentence of some length,” and he was remanded in custody until Monday’s sentencing.

Under U.K. law, a rape conviction can carry up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Following the verdict, BBC News reported that Brand was refused bail and remains under investigation regarding additional allegations brought by two other women.

“Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes,” said David Roberts, senior prosecutor in the London rape and serious sexual assault unit. Roberts went on to call Brand a “manipulator” who disregarded consent. “I would like to thank all the women in this case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice,” he added.

The Metropolitan Police launched their investigation into Brand after The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches published joint reporting detailing claims against him in 2023. In 2025, Brand was charged with five sexual offense charges, relating to events between 1999 and 2005.

While Brand has been convicted, his formal sentencing date will determine the total length of his prison term.

Rahul Majumdar

Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises. When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International.