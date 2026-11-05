Seth Rogen & T.J. Oshie’s ESPN 30 for 30 Film Coach Osh Gets Heartbreaking Trailer | Exclusive

ComingSoon can exclusively unveil the trailer for ESPN Films‘ new 30 for 30 Short, Coach Osh. The heartfelt documentary explores the bond between Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie and his father.

ESPN Films has announced Coach Osh, a new short documentary as part of its 30 for 30 series, from executive producers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen. Coach Osh features the deeply personal story of former ice hockey star right winger T.J. Oshie’s relationship with his father, Tim “Coach” Oshie, following the latter’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Through the lens of one of hockey’s most recognizable players, Coach Osh offers an intimate look at the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on a family, the enduring bond between a father and son, and what it means to preserve the moments that matter most,” the logline reads.

“My dad was there for me every step of the way growing up, and I wouldn’t have had the career I did without him. Getting to share the Stanley Cup with him is something I’ll always be grateful for,” Oshie said in a statement. “This film is about a lot more than hockey. It’s about my dad, our family and the memories we made together. I hope sharing our story can mean something to other families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s.”

Check out the Coach Osh trailer below (

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What happens in the Coach Osh trailer?

The Coach Osh trailer opens with a home video capturing little T.J. Oshie on the ice rink with his father. The preview then cuts to a series of archival footage highlighting some of the career highlights of the former Washington Capitals star. One of the clips captures the poignant moment when a tearful Oshie hugged his father, Tim, after winning the 2018 Stanley Cup.

The documentary celebrates the legacy of Tim, who was by his son’s side every step of the way, despite struggling to remember his greatest achievements due to his Alzheimer’s.

In a heartbreaking voiceover, Oshie says in the trailer, “Your memories and really who you are… It’s all up in your brain. To lose control of that, to forget where you came from, where you are, forget your loved ones, sounds like torture to me.” Ultimately, the film stands as a beautiful testament to their shared legacy and the impact of a father’s love.

The film is available to stream on the ESPN App today.

Namrata Ghosh

Namrata Ghosh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers trending topics and everything related to celebrities and cinema. Her profound love for movies and anime motivates her to write captivating content for her readers. In her free time, you’ll find Namrata hooked to the screen, binge-watching movies or reading novels. She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature.