Christina Applegate Shares New Health Update After MS Misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate was surprised to find that she doesn’t have multiple sclerosis. However, the revelation has put the 54-year-old in an awkward spot.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Applegate now seeks answers about her MS misdiagnosis. In a recent episode of her MeSsy podcast, the American actress stated, “We’re going into square one, just doing some testing and going one-by-one of the sister diseases to MS.” Doctors are also testing her for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Lyme disease, and more.

According to Applegate, these complications can mimic multiple sclerosis symptoms. The 54-year-old admitted she struggled to accept that she doesn’t have MS. Applegate stated, “It’s hard for me to try to shake that identity because it’s been my identity for so long. My dad would say, Why aren’t you doing what so-and-so is doing? They’re doing so much better than you?”

Christina Applegate faces more tests as doctors search for answers

Five years ago, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Recent medical reports suggest she may not have the condition after all, but the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor is not relieved. She stated, “This may come as great news, but, to me, it comes as I’m back at square one. You don’t get misdiagnosed, and then all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better. I’ve gotten worse, in some ways. I’m back at square one. I don’t know what’s going on with me.”

For five years, she believed she had MS and treated it accordingly. Now, Applegate has to uncover what’s really behind her symptoms as doctors reexamine her medical reports. She said, “That’s going to be an online investigation my doctors are going to get into to find out what’s been happening since 2021. Why did this happen? I have every symptom of someone with MS. Every single one. We both know that there are many things that mirror MS. Many different things.” Christina Applegate noted that MS misdiagnoses are more common than people think.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.