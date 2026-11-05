Nicki Minaj’s AI Chucky Image Slammed by Creator: ‘Imposter’

Nicki Minaj‘s Election Day tribute to Chucky backfired after the killer doll’s creator publicly disowned her AI-generated photo. He called it an imposter and made clear where the horror icon’s political loyalties really lie.

Chucky creator Don Mancini weighs in on Nicki Minaj’s election day post

The rapper rang in Election Day by sharing what appeared to be an AI-made picture of Chucky dressed in a pink suit, staring at a phone with a “Vote Red” pin attached.

Minaj has spent much of the past year in Trump‘s orbit, so the conservative messaging fit her recent direction, but Chucky creator Don Mancini was not about to let his character be recruited.

“IMPOSTER,” Mancini fired back in all caps beneath Nicki Minaj‘s post. “CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.” The creator didn’t stop there.

In a follow-up post on his own account, he dismantled the notion that Chucky could ever be MAGA material: “Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls.. is anti-ICE. Chucky says ‘A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my f—–‘ eyes!'”

He then shared a photo of the doll sporting blue hair in place of the character’s usual red. It was a pointed contrast to Minaj’s pink styling — and captioned it: “Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!”

Moreover, Minaj has previously borrowed Chucky’s image. In January, she used a picture of the doll while going after journalist Don Lemon over his reporting on anti-ICE protests.

Mancini launched the franchise with 1988’s Child’s Play and later created the Chucky TV series. It aired on SYFY and USA Network for three seasons between 2021 and 2024 before its cancellation in September 2024. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment released Cult of Chucky, the core continuity’s most recent installment, in 2017.

Devanshi Basu

Devanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media with six years of experience in news and digital publishing. Her expertise spans pop culture, and political coverage, with a strong ability to translate them into engaging, reader-focused content. At Evolve Media, she has written news and feature pieces, and managed cross-platform content rollouts tailored to diverse audiences. She brings a sharp understanding of the evolving media landscape to her work, combining research and storytelling to create content that is both relevant and compelling.