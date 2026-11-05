December’s Biggest Showdown Is ‘Doomanji,’ Not ‘Dunesday,’ Says Jack Black

Jack Black has proposed a new name for December’s highly anticipated movie showdown, challenging the popular “Dunesday” label associated with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III. The actor wants Jumanji: Open World included in the conversation and argues that the upcoming holiday releases deserve to be called “Doomanji” instead. His playful pitch comes as the upcoming Jumanji installment prepares to join the two blockbusters in theaters this December.

Jack Black challenges ‘Dunesday’ with his own December movie event

Jack Black has introduced a new name into the conversation surrounding December’s major movie releases, giving the upcoming Jumanji: Open World its own playful response to the much-discussed “Dunesday” clash.

In a short promotional video, the actor suggested that the holiday season should be associated with “Doomanji” instead, combining Avengers: Doomsday and Jumanji: Open World. The joke puts Sony’s franchise in the spotlight alongside two of the month’s biggest anticipated releases.

Wearing a safari-style explorer outfit, he addressed the idea directly, “I heard someone saying, ‘Its going to be DunesDay.’ Nah dude, its going to be Doomanji.” The official Jumanji Movie account posted the 29-second clip with the caption, “Get ready for Doomanji. #Jumanji: Open World – exclusively in movie theatres this Christmas.”

As already mentioned, the name “Dunesday” refers to the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The term was coined by Robert Downey Jr. and Timothée Chalamet, who star in the two films. Their idea draws on “Barbenheimer,” the nickname for the pairing of Barbie and Oppenheimer, which opened on the same day back in 2023.

Jumanji: Open World is set to join the December theatrical lineup with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reprising their roles as the video game avatars.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the movie will conclude the reboot trilogy. It began with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and continued with Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. The new chapter is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release this Christmas.

Disheeta Maheshwari

Disheeta Maheshwari is a Pop Culture and Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, with nearly five years of experience covering celebrity and cinema-related news. She is best known for her coverage of celebrity trends, entertainment news, and the latest developments in film and popular culture. With a passion for storytelling, Disheeta brings a keen eye for compelling stories and emerging trends to her work. Alongside writing, she also takes on an assigning role, helping coordinate stories within the team.