Nicolas Cage Makes His Feelings Clear on Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider Movie

Nicolas Cage has responded to Ryan Gosling‘s casting in MCU’s Ghost Rider. Cage portrayed Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider in the 2007 Sony Pictures movie and in its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Nearly two decades after the first movie, it was announced that Gosling would play the same character in the Shawn Levy-helmed feature.

Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Ryan Gosling taking over as Ghost Rider

Cage spoke about the upcoming Ghost Rider movie at the premiere of his new film Madden. “Ryan’s going to do his thing with it, and I’m looking forward to seeing it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we’ve had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie,” the actor added.

Originally in Marvel Comics, the superhero name Ghost Rider belonged to the character that later became Phantom Rider. Writers Gary Friedrich and Roy Thomas and artist Mike Ploog created Blaze’s version of the character, who debuted in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight. Since then, the character has garnered considerable popularity, inspiring several adaptations across both animation and live-action.

With the 2007 movie, Cage became the first actor to play Ghost Rider in a live-action project. In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Johnny Blaze briefly appears in the fourth season, portrayed by stand-in stunt actor Tom McComas. Meanwhile, the Robbie Reyes incarnation of the character plays a significantly bigger role in the series. Gabriel Luna played Reyes in that show.

Gosling has expressed his interest in portraying Ghost Rider multiple times over the years before the official announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026. Interestingly, Gosling’s real-life romantic partner, Eva Mendes, appeared alongside Cage in the 2007 movie.

The MCU Ghost Rider movie comes out in US theaters on July 28, 2028.

Tamal Kundu

Tamal Kundu is a Pro-Wrestling lead assigner, and Entertainment and Pop Culture writer and assigner at Evolve Media, with almost a decade of experience in digital publishing. He specializes in identifying and assigning compelling wrestling topics, shaping headlines, and helping with editorial priorities across WWE, AEW, and the wider pro-wrestling landscape. While that remains his primary focus, he also contributes coverage across cinema, celebrities, technology, politics, and pop culture. Tamal holds a degree in English Literature.