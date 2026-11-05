Dafne Keen Reveals How Hugh Jackman Protected Her on Logan’s Set

Dafne Keen has opened up about the way Hugh Jackman looked after her during the making of Logan. She recalled how her costar ensured she was safe, supported, and treated with respect on the set of the 2017 superhero film when she was still a young child actor finding her feet in Hollywood.

Dafne Keen praises Hugh Jackman for protecting her on Logan’s set

Speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Keen reflected on sharing scenes with Jackman in the Marvel film. Jackman was at the time getting ready for The Greatest Showman, while Keen had trained as a dancer and acrobat and had grown up loving musicals, so the two often broke into singing and dancing between takes. “He’s just like the best number one you could ever wish for, and he’s the best onscreen dad,” Keen said.

She added that Jackman did more than keep the working atmosphere appropriate. The Wolverine star also checked that his young costar was enjoying herself, was given proper encouragement, and was never taken advantage of when it came to her working hours. “He was so incredibly protective,” Dafne Keen recalled.

Later in the same conversation, Keen said Hugh Jackman’s support reached well beyond safeguarding her during long shoots. He made her feel like a genuine colleague rather than a child who happened to be in the movie.

“They were all really good on that set at making me really feel like a grown-up and making me really feel like a respectable artist,” she explained. However, the actress said the cast and crew knew she was a kid and so they also “allowed her to be a kid and goof around and be silly.”

Keen’s turn as Laura/X-23 in Logan became her breakthrough role, leading to His Dark Materials, The Acolyte, and her return as X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Devanshi Basu

Devanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media with six years of experience in news and digital publishing. Her expertise spans pop culture, and political coverage, with a strong ability to translate them into engaging, reader-focused content. At Evolve Media, she has written news and feature pieces, and managed cross-platform content rollouts tailored to diverse audiences. She brings a sharp understanding of the evolving media landscape to her work, combining research and storytelling to create content that is both relevant and compelling.