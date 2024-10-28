The Penguin: Why Fans Think Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Was in Episode 6

Fans are wondering whether Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne aka Batman appears in The Penguin Episode 6, titled “Gold Summit.” This was after the beginning of the episode showed someone riding through the tunnels of Gotham City in a motorcycle. The manner in which it was depicted was similar to the opening moments of 2022’s The Batman, where Bruce Wayne could be seen riding on his motorcycle back to Wayne Tower, following his investigation of a Riddler murder victim.

So does Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne cameo in The Penguin episode 6? Here is your burning query answered.

Does Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne appear in The Penguin Episode 6?

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne does not appear in The Penguin Episode 6.

The one who is shown riding the motorcycle at the beginning of The Penguin Episode 6 is Victor Aguilar, Oswald Cobblepot’s right-hand man and apprentice. Pattinson’s Batman has not yet appeared in The Penguin as of writing. He is confirmed to not be appearing at all, according to Matt Reeves in a GamesRadar interview.

The director mentioned that he and the creatives did at one point consider an appearance for the Caped Crusader. “Rob is not going to be in the show. I’d rather take the Band-Aid off now,” he said. “We did talk about all that but we felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power in this moment.”

The Penguin star Colin Farrell later echoed similar sentiments told IGN during a roundtable interview. He said Batman “didn’t need to appear” because of the series’ story taking place over a period of five to six weeks, and its exploration of “a very different side of Gotham.” Moreover, series showrunner Lauren LeFranc also reasoned a “different perspective” when addressing why Batman did not appear in the series in an SFX Magazine interview.

The Penguin airs on HBO every Sunday. Besides Farrell, the series also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, and Michael Zegen.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.