Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    The Penguin: Why Fans Think Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Was in Episode 6

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqRJw_0wPCQxuX00

    Fans are wondering whether Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne aka Batman appears in The Penguin Episode 6, titled “Gold Summit.” This was after the beginning of the episode showed someone riding through the tunnels of Gotham City in a motorcycle. The manner in which it was depicted was similar to the opening moments of 2022’s The Batman, where Bruce Wayne could be seen riding on his motorcycle back to Wayne Tower, following his investigation of a Riddler murder victim.

    So does Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne cameo in The Penguin episode 6? Here is your burning query answered.

    Does Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne appear in The Penguin Episode 6?

    Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne does not appear in The Penguin Episode 6.

    The one who is shown riding the motorcycle at the beginning of The Penguin Episode 6 is Victor Aguilar, Oswald Cobblepot’s right-hand man and apprentice. Pattinson’s Batman has not yet appeared in The Penguin as of writing. He is confirmed to not be appearing at all, according to Matt Reeves in a GamesRadar interview.

    The director mentioned that he and the creatives did at one point consider an appearance for the Caped Crusader. “Rob is not going to be in the show. I’d rather take the Band-Aid off now,” he said. “We did talk about all that but we felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power in this moment.”

    The Penguin star Colin Farrell later echoed similar sentiments told IGN during a roundtable interview. He said Batman “didn’t need to appear” because of the series’ story taking place over a period of five to six weeks, and its exploration of “a very different side of Gotham.” Moreover, series showrunner Lauren LeFranc also reasoned a “different perspective” when addressing why Batman did not appear in the series in an SFX Magazine interview.

    The Penguin airs on HBO every Sunday. Besides Farrell, the series also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, and Michael Zegen.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

    Related Search

    Bruce WayneRobert PattinsonGotham cityMatt ReevesRobert Pattinson'S BatmanOswald Cobblepot

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ben Kingsley Returns to the MCU in Wonder Man Teaser Video
    ComingSoon2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 29, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon22 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Beauty in Black Part 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to Body?
    ComingSoon8 hours ago
    What Did Ice Spice Dress up as for Halloween 2024? Costume Explained
    ComingSoon8 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Roman Reigns Reveals Major Update After WWE RAW
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Mats Hummels’ Girlfriend? Nicola Cavanis’ Job & Instagram
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Yes, Adele Is a ‘Bit Deaf’ After Suffering From Ear Infection
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    How Many Episodes of Somebody Somewhere Season 3 are Left?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Why Fans Think 2024’s Tales from the Crypt Series is Real
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Your Monster Director Caroline Lindy on Making a Hot Monster
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Why Robin Mattson Didn’t Return to General Hospital
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    What Is a Secret Flower in Hinduism and Buddhism? NYT Crossword Mini Solutions for October 29, 2024
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Painter: Alan Ritchson & Amber Midthunder to Lead Action Movie From John Wick Creator
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Stargate Hasn’t Received a Sequel 20 Years Later, Here’s Why
    ComingSoon21 hours ago
    How To Get iOS 18.1 With Artificial Intelligence on Your iPhone
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Wayans Brothers Join Scary Movie Reboot, Issue Statement
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Major Update on Goldberg’s Status for WWE Crown Jewel 2024
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Barbara Alyn Woods & Mark Anderson Dating Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Comedian/Actor David Brenner: Ten Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Spellbound Trailer: Rachel Zegler Leads Netflix Musical Movie
    ComingSoon1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy