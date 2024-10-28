Who is Gio Benitez’s Husband? Tommy DiDario’s Job & Relationship History

Gio Benitez is primarily known for his coverage of different segments at ABC News. While the newscaster has made a name for himself in the media world, his love life has become a subject of curiosity. So, who is Gio Benitez’s husband, and what does he do for a living?

Here is everything you need to know about Benitez’s partner, his job, and the couple’s relationship history.

Who is Gio Benitez married to?

Gio Benitez is married to Tommy DiDario.

The couple appears to be going strong and are mostly seen spending time with their nieces and nephews and going on blissful vacations.

What is Tommy DiDario’s job?

Tommy DiDario has a multi-faceted career. Born on January 28, DiDario is known for working as an entertainment correspondent on Extra and The Rachel Ray Show. On Extra, he has interviewed top Hollywood celebrities like Robert DeNiro, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. He is also the executive producer and host of the podcast called I’VE NEVER SAID THIS BEFORE (via IMDb).

Additionally, DiDario is a model and social media strategist known for his fitness influence on his Instagram account. The 37-year-old has also ventured into acting. Some of his credits include Broad City, 54 Below Premieres, My Christmas Prince, and Man In Progress (via Hello Magazine).

Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario’s relationship history

Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario first connected through Instagram in January 2015. In an interview with People, the GMA Anchor described their introduction. He said, ”I used to be one of those guys who never really thought about marriage, and then I met Tommy. We’re both avid users of social media, so we had a perfectly modern first meeting: on Instagram”

Following the Instagram interaction, the duo went out on a drink and hit it off instantly. The two began dating and after a few months of romance, they took the next step in their relationship. Benitez proposed to DiDario in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the couple got engaged. Benitez and DiDario tied the knot in the former’s hometown in Miami in 2016.

