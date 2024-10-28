Tracker Season 2 Episode 3 Recap & Ending: What Happens to Billie?

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3 witnessed the reunion of Justin Hartley’s Colter and his rival Billie, played by Sofia Pernas, on a seemingly intriguing mission. They collaborated to crack an intense case concerning the disappearance of a high-school pitcher. The episode titled “Bloodlines” features numerous twists, shocking truths, and a compelling team-up. Here’s a Tracker Season 2 Episode 3 recap and ending explained for you.

What happens at the end of Tracker Season 2 Episode 3?

Billie shares emotional details of her childhood with Colter before they head in different directions in Tracker S02E03.

After solving a tedious case and embroiling in action sequences, Colter gets to share a sweet moment with Eric and his father in the episode. Later, Billie opens up to Colter as she shares details about her previous rough stages in life. She explains having a complicated childhood as her father was a con artist. In the past, she was nothing but a victim in the hands of her troubled past and it seems she channeled her lessons to do good to people despite it being for the sake of money. Although they conversed on emotional levels, their reunion came to an end with both going their separate ways.

Does Billie die in Tracker Season 2 Episode 3?

No, Billie doesn’t die at the end of Tracker Season 2 Episode 3.

Initially, Billie gets frustrated by her low pay and bad memories associated with the town. So, she decides to quit her job and leave the case for the police to handle. However, her story takes an unexpected turn, when she gets hit by a car. She becomes unconscious and is taken to the basement. After awakening, she realized that she had been abducted. She also finds Eric in the basement, whom even Colter is in search of.

Soon, Colter discovers that Billie has failed to submit files and has seemingly disappeared. He embarks on a mission to search for her as well. Moreover, he also realizes that Shane is after Eric’s blood, thus, he sets up a school reward to reach him.

Further in the episode, he reaches the basement, gets into a physical altercation with Shane’s associate, and manages to save Eric and Billie both.

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.