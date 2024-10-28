Open in App
    Why Did Duncan Bravo’s Gooch Leave Henry Danger?

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA07b_0wPAsPsn00

    Duncan Bravo’s Gooch was a significant presence in Henry Danger‘s first season, as he was the person who often alerted the titular protagonist and his superhero mentor Captain Man, to crimes taking place in their town of Swellview. As such, his disappearance following Season 1 has shocked fans.

    So, let’s delve deep into why Duncan Bravo’s Gooch left Henry Danger.

    When and why did Gooch leave Henry Danger?

    Gooch left Henry Danger after Season 1 because he went into “semi-retirement.”

    Bravo revealed the reason via the comments section of an Instagram post in December 2023, where he shared his reaction to the Russian dub of Henry Danger. This was after a fan had enquired about why he departed from the show. Here, he also confirmed that he had been spending the majority of his time at his beach house in Jamaica.

    Moreover, he also recalled fond memories working on the first season, claiming he “absolutely loved every one.” This was after the fan had asked him about his experience working on it. Furthermore, when another fan asked him if he would reprise his role of Gooch in the Danger Force series or the Henry Danger movie, he neither confirmed nor denied it but simply said, “Sounds good to me.”

    Henry Danger’s creators never officially addressed Bravo’s exit after Season 1 at any point. Following his departure, his role was filled in subsequent seasons by Sean Ryan Fox’s Jasper. Ever since he departed Henry Danger, Bravo has had roles in other notable television projects like Extant, This Is Us, General Hospital, The Offer, and Hacks.

    All five seasons of Henry Danger are currently streaming on Paramount Plus with Season Four and Five also streaming on Netflix. The series’ cast comprises Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes, Riele Downs, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen, and various others.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

