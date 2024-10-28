Open in App
    How Long Does It Take to Beat Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

    By Ayesha Zafar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ4EG_0wPAlEEr00

    Introducing a new exciting chapter in the legendary COD series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched on October 25, 2024. As the 21st entry in the series, this game is a collaborative effort between Treyarch and Raven Software. Recently, the developers shared some insights regarding the estimated duration of the Black Ops 6 campaign length, and we’re here to break it down for you.

    So, let’s dive into the details and discover the length of the Black Ops 6 campaign.

    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 game length confirmed

    The length of the Black Ops 6 campaign has been confirmed. It’s expected to last around six to nine hours.

    Typically, a Call of Duty campaign can be completed in about seven hours. But, the fastest in the series was Modern Warfare 3 (2023), which averaged a playtime of just five hours. However, in an interview with Game File, Yale Miller, Treyarch’s Director of Production, mentioned that it’s about the same length as a “classic Call of Duty campaign.”

    If we look at previous games, the longest campaigns in the Call of Duty franchise are tied between two Treyarch games — World at War (2008) and Black Ops 3 (2015). Both of these require around nine hours to finish the game.

    On the other hand, in a chat with IGN, Jon Zuk, Associate Creative Director at Raven Software said, “Even if you do try to do the speed run version of it, it is going to be longer than Cold War.” Notably, Cold War usually takes around 5.5 hours to finish.

    So, it’s evident that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes more time than both Black Ops Cold War (2020) and Modern Warfare 3 (2023). While the average player time for both of them is between 5 and 5.5 hours, all this mainly depends on the duration of gameplay being significantly influenced by the level of challenges. All players strive to collect the Trophies, uncover hidden secrets, and achieve various endings.

    Ayesha Zafar

    Ayesha, an SEO Content Writer/Editor for Coming Soon. With a degree in Social work, she has been creating content as a Digital marketer for the last 3 years. Recently, Ayesha has taken up skincare as a hobby on Instagram, where she shares budget-friendly skincare routines along with quick and simple tips and tricks. To get in touch with her, make sure to follow her on Instagram.

