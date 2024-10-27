Open in App
    How To Fix Black Ops 6 Packet Burst on PC, PS5, PS4 & Xbox

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVeKq_0wO4r0D200

    The Packet Burst error, notorious among Call of Duty fans for its disruptive impact on gameplay, has returned in Black Ops 6, frustrating players significantly. As a result, many are now seeking solutions to resolve the issue.

    Here are some potential fixes players can try to address the BO6 Packet Burst error.

    BO6 Packet Burst fix

    The Packet Burst error in BO6 is usually caused by network issues. Players can try the following methods to address the issue:

    1. Check Your Internet Connection
    2. Ensure your internet connection is strong and stable, as a poor connection can lead to lag and disruptions.
      1. Restart Your Internet Router
      2. This common fix for internet-related issues can help resolve minor connectivity problems. Turn off your router, wait a few seconds, then restart it.
        1. Reduce On-Demand Texture Streaming
        2. While Call of Duty has removed the option to disable On-Demand Texture Streaming completely, you can still control its impact:
          • Set On-Demand Texture Streaming to Minimal.
          • Adjust the Allocated Texture Cache Size to 16 units.
          • Enable Download Limits and set a 1GB Daily Download Limit.
          1. Use a Wired Ethernet Connection
          2. For a more stable connection, switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection using an Ethernet cable. This often helps mitigate packet burst issues.
            1. Check Activision’s Server Status
            2. This step helps determine if the Packet Burst problem is due to server issues on Activision’s end. If so, you may need to wait until the servers are stable again.
              1. Restart Shaders Pre-Loading (PC Only)
              • For PC players, pre-loading shaders can contribute to packet bursts. Resetting shaders clears the cache and reduces VRAM usage during match loading. To do this:
              • Go to Graphics Settings.
              • Select Display.
              • Click on Restart Shaders Pre-Loading.

              If none of these methods resolve the Packet Burst error in Black Ops 6, consider contacting Activision Support for further assistance.

              Abdul Azim Naushad

              Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

