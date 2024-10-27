Open in App
    Has FX Canceled The Old Man or Renewed It for Season 3?

    By Ayesha Zafar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnfZx_0wO27Dhd00

    Fans of FX’s acclaimed series The Old Man are eagerly awaiting news on the show’s future. This gripping action-drama follows a former CIA operative, Dan Chase, who is pursued by a figure from his past, reigniting a thirty-year-old conflict. As audiences hold their breath, they wonder: will The Old Man be renewed for Season 3, or does it face possible cancellation?

    Here’s all the latest information regarding the future of The Old Man.

    Has The Old Man been canceled or renewed for Season 3?

    As of now, FX has not confirmed whether The Old Man will be renewed or canceled after Season 2. However, fans and cast members are optimistic.

    In the season finale, which aired on October 24, 2024, viewers saw Harper travel to confront his past, while Zoe took drastic steps to save Chase. The episode ended on a dramatic note, with unresolved tensions that set up potential storylines for a future season.

    In a recent interview on Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, actress Amy Brenneman, who plays Zoe McDonald, expressed hope for another season. She said it would feel strange for the series not to continue, especially after the Season 2 finale.

    Jeff Bridges, who portrays Dan Chase, also shared his enjoyment of being part of the show. In another interview, he mentioned that he “knows a little bit more” than viewers about what may come next, but he doesn’t want to spoil anything.

    Fans are eager for an official update. The Old Man has strong ratings, holding an 85% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has frequently appeared in Hulu’s Top 10 during its airing. This gives a good chance of renewal. If Season 2 performs well in viewership, an announcement may come soon. This could continue Dan Chase’s story.

    For now, audiences can catch both seasons streaming on FX and Hulu as they await official news about Season 3.

    Ayesha Zafar

    Ayesha, an SEO Content Writer/Editor for Coming Soon. With a degree in Social work, she has been creating content as a Digital marketer for the last 3 years. Recently, Ayesha has taken up skincare as a hobby on Instagram, where she shares budget-friendly skincare routines along with quick and simple tips and tricks. To get in touch with her, make sure to follow her on Instagram.

