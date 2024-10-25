Open in App
    What Happened to Jack Jones? Singer Passes Away at 86

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LvyE_0wLWpioV00

    Fans are left heartbroken after learning about the tragic passing of singer Jack Jones. As a beloved pop singer, he explored different genres, including jazz and disco, throughout his illustrious career. He was famously known for his pop hits and the opening theme song for the 1977 comedy series The Love Boat. However, in the wake of his passing, people are left wondering about the cause of his death.

    Singer Jack Jones dead at 86, claims report

    Jack Jones passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 23.

    His stepdaughter Nicole Whitty broke the news and revealed that after fighting leukemia for two years, he departed the world in a hospital in Rancho Mirage, California. His death has left fans and the music industry in mourning. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

    It appears that music ran in the blood of the Jones family, given his dad Allan Jones was an actor and a music artist as well. Jack Jones pursued music and singing during his high school years. He began his professional career on a small scale, performing with his father and writing demos for Don Raye. His talent soon grabbed eyeballs and he officially put his steps into the music industry with Capitol Records. He made his first album debut, named This Love of Mine.

    He got his breakthrough in the music industry after collaborating with Kapp Records and generating a few hits. He released “Lollipops and Roses” under the label in the 1960s, which went on to become massively popular.

    Jones, who became known for his velvety voice, produced a lot of albums over many years. During his time with Kapp, he worked on almost 20 albums. Further, he became known for opening theme songs of projects like Love with the Proper Stranger and The Love Boat.

    In addition to his singing career, he was also involved in the entertainment industry, featuring in a variety of TV shows and movies like Hullabaloo and Juke Box Rhythm (1959).

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

