How Venom Could Return After The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance featured a rather grim ending for the titular protagonist, leaving fans questioning Venom’s potential return. Although this is the final installment in Hardy’s Venom movies, fans are wondering if he is truly dead or alive. How can the alien symbiote find a way to reunite with his beloved companion? Is there a chance Venom is still out there in some form?

Here is how Venom could return in the future despite his apparent demise at the end of The Last Dance.

How Venom could still come back despite the Last Dance’s ending

There are three possibilities when it comes to how Venom could return.

One possibility is through a small symbiote piece that could have been left somewhere in the ruins of Area 51. The area had been destroyed in the film’s third act, where Venom died after sacrificing himself to stop the Xenophages by giving them an acid bath with the help of Rex Strickland. But, it’s possible that a symbiote piece is left there.

Another possibility would be through a sample of the symbiote obtained by Rex Strickland from the bar owned by Cristo Fernandez’s character, earlier in the film. This sample could also be lying somewhere in the Area 51 ruins, perhaps in the broken vial, which a cockroach can be seen entering in the film’s post-credits scene.

Yet another possibility would be through a piece of the symbiote left behind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Earth-616 in the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This symbiote piece could eventually find its way to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and bond with him, bringing Venom back, or perhaps even Eddie Brock himself, should he find himself in the MCU again, possibly during Avengers: Secret Wars.

Even though Venom and Eddie Brock’s story has concluded, there are plans for more symbiote stories, as per director Kelly Marcel, who hinted at more such stories at the recent New York Comic Con.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans, among other cast members.

Abdul Azim Naushad

