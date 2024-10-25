Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    What Happened to Antony? Manchester United FC Injury Update

    By Anubhav Chaudhry,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYjWu_0wLT0rnB00

    Manchester United fans are concerned after Antony’s recent injury during the Europa League match against Fenerbahce. As a crucial figure in Erik ten Hag’s squad, Antony’s absence could impact United’s rhythm in a challenging season start. With key fixtures ahead, supporters are left wondering when he’ll return to action.

    Here’s an overview of the incident and what lies ahead for Antony and Manchester United.

    How did Antony get injured while playing football?

    Antony, Manchester United’s winger, sustained an injury during the team’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on October 24, 2024. After substituting for Marcus Rashford in the 73rd minute, he pulled up in discomfort and attempted to continue but ultimately signaled for medical assistance and was stretchered off.

    Following the match, Antony was seen leaving the stadium with crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left leg, indicating the injury’s possible severity. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, expressed compassion, noting Antony’s hard work in training that led to his selection for the match. He mentioned that further assessment would reveal the extent of the injury.

    When will Antony return to play with Manchester United FC?

    The exact timeline for Antony’s return to Manchester United remains uncertain, as the club is awaiting a complete medical assessment. Initial signs suggest he may be sidelined temporarily, depending on the results of scans and further evaluations.

    Man United is already contending with multiple injuries, including players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount. Antony’s injury adds to Erik ten Hag’s challenges, especially as United continues its Europa League campaign and Premier League fixtures. The outcome of his assessment will help determine any adjustments in team strategy and squad rotations.

    Antony’s absence is a setback for Manchester United, which faces demanding matches ahead. His performance in recent appearances, including his goal in the Carabao Cup, had shown potential, and his injury puts pressure on United’s offensive depth. The team and fans await further updates on Antony’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery and return to form.

    Anubhav Chaudhry

    Anubhav Chaudhry is a Content Writer and Editor at ComingSoon.net, combining his love for cinema, music, and superheroes with sharp search optimization skills. When he's not dissecting films or series, he's either cheering on his favorite football team or diving into a streaming marathon. His writing? A savvy blend of SEO expertise and entertainment geekery!

    Related Search

    Manchester United injuriesFootball injuriesEuropa league updatesManchester UnitedErik ten Hag'S challengesMarcus Rashford

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch Premier League Arsenal vs. Liverpool Today: Time, Stream & Channel
    ComingSoon3 hours ago
    Who Is Chris Hayes’ Wife? Kate Shaw’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon8 hours ago
    WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Chooses Sides in The Bloodline Feud
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Sneako’s YouTube, Twitch & Kick Ban Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Black Ops 6 ‘New Zealand Trick’ Permits Early Access, But Has Risks
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Lebron James & Son Bronny’s Alleged 2022 Car Crash Case Explained
    ComingSoon9 hours ago
    How The Jackbox Survey Scramble Delivers an Interactive Game Show
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Connections Help, Hints & Clues for Today, October 25
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    What Happened to Christian Darrisaw? NFL Injury Update
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Finally Addresses Heel Turn Speculations
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    What Does Adam Cole Think of Feud Adjustments With MJF?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Update on Samantha Irvin’s Potential AEW Signing Following WWE Departure
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    The Agency Trailer: Michael Fassbender Is a Spy in Political Thriller
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Exclusive Me Little Me Trailer: Eating Disorder Drama Will Help Aid Treatment
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is John Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful & What Happened to Him?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered Review: Go (Back) to Hell
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Oshi no Ko Chapter 164 Release Date, Time & Where to Read the Manga
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    How to Solve the Black Ops 6 Piano Code Puzzle
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Cody Rhodes Teases Unexpected WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Amid Rumors
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    When is the Dragon Ball Daima English Dub Release Date?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Why Fans Think Tom Hardy Will Never Play Venom Again
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Why Fans Think Violet Could Return to General Hospital Later
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Josh Reynolds Recovering After Shooting Incident, Broncos Confirm
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Grace Van Dien’s Boyfriend? Johnnie Guilbert’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    What Happened to Geoff Capes? Former Shot Putter Passes Away
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Why Is Idris Elba Moving to Africa? Reason Explained
    ComingSoon2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy