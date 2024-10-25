What Happened to Antony? Manchester United FC Injury Update

Manchester United fans are concerned after Antony’s recent injury during the Europa League match against Fenerbahce. As a crucial figure in Erik ten Hag’s squad, Antony’s absence could impact United’s rhythm in a challenging season start. With key fixtures ahead, supporters are left wondering when he’ll return to action.

Here’s an overview of the incident and what lies ahead for Antony and Manchester United.

How did Antony get injured while playing football?

Antony, Manchester United’s winger, sustained an injury during the team’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on October 24, 2024. After substituting for Marcus Rashford in the 73rd minute, he pulled up in discomfort and attempted to continue but ultimately signaled for medical assistance and was stretchered off.

Following the match, Antony was seen leaving the stadium with crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left leg, indicating the injury’s possible severity. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, expressed compassion, noting Antony’s hard work in training that led to his selection for the match. He mentioned that further assessment would reveal the extent of the injury.

When will Antony return to play with Manchester United FC?

The exact timeline for Antony’s return to Manchester United remains uncertain, as the club is awaiting a complete medical assessment. Initial signs suggest he may be sidelined temporarily, depending on the results of scans and further evaluations.

Man United is already contending with multiple injuries, including players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount. Antony’s injury adds to Erik ten Hag’s challenges, especially as United continues its Europa League campaign and Premier League fixtures. The outcome of his assessment will help determine any adjustments in team strategy and squad rotations.

Antony’s absence is a setback for Manchester United, which faces demanding matches ahead. His performance in recent appearances, including his goal in the Carabao Cup, had shown potential, and his injury puts pressure on United’s offensive depth. The team and fans await further updates on Antony’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery and return to form.

Anubhav Chaudhry

