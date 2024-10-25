Here’s Why Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling’s Kids Aren’t Allowed To Use the Internet

In an interview with The Times, Eva Mendes opened up about the parenting style she uses with her husband Ryan Gosling. She revealed some strict rules they have for their beloved daughters — Amada and Esmeralda, regarding the usage of the internet. Both of their kids do not have permission to use the internet or smartphones at home. Mendes admitted that this rule may sound “extreme,” but she added, “That’s what I feel.”

Eva Mendes keeps smartphones and the internet off-limits for their kids

Eva Mendes went candid while talking about parenting her children Esmeralda and Amada with her husband Ryan Gosling in a recent The Times interview. She disclosed that they have kept the internet and smartphones off-limits for her kids. While explaining the reason behind this strict decision, the actor emphasized the potential negative influence social media can have on young kids and their lives.

Eva Mendes expressed, “Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something'”, she continued, “That to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine.'” She wants her kids to have better mental health without the issue of unhealthy comparisons and the pressure to keep up with an impractical and unrealistic lifestyle.

During the interview, Eva Mendes also talked about how both she and Gosling often discuss with their daughters the struggles they faced while growing up. They also make them realize the privileges they have in life. She revealed that it is extremely crucial for both her and her husband. She said, “I explain to them what I didn’t have, what Ryan didn’t have when he was little.” Mendes continued, “How hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that.” She further added, “But they’ll never really know unless they experience that.”

Mendes and Gosling’s eldest daughter Esmeralda is currently ten years of age and their youngest daughter Amada is eight years old.

Originally reported by Nikita Nath on Mandatory.