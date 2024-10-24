Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    The Merry Gentlemen Trailer: Chad Michael Murray Strips Down in Christmas Movie

    By Maggie Dela Paz,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxJg0_0wKFYefY00

    Netflix has released The Merry Gentlemen trailer for its upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Chad Michael Murray as Luke and Britt Robertson as Ashley. The film will be available for streaming starting on November 20, 2024.

    Murray recently starred in Netflix’s Mother of the Bride movie with Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Besides The Merry Gentlemen, Murray’s fellow Freaky Friday co-star, Lindsey Lohan, is also set to star in another holiday movie for Netflix titled, Our Little Secret. Both of them will reunite on the big screen next year on August 8, 2025, for Disney’s Freakier Friday sequel, where they’ll be reprising their respective roles as Anne and Jake.

    Check out The Merry Gentlemen trailer below (

    ):

    What happens in The Merry Gentlemen trailer?

    The video features Murray channeling his inner Magic Mike as he becomes a stripper for the sake of saving their small town’s bar. The ensemble cast also includes Marla Sokoloff (The Practice) as Marie, Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Lily, Michael Gross (Tremors) as Stan, Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2) as Danny, Hector David Jr. (Power Rangers Samurai) as Ricky, Colt Prattes (This Close) as Troy, and Marc Anthony Samuel (General Hospital) as Roger.

    “To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue,” reads the synopsis.

    The Merry Gentlemen is directed by Peter Sullivan from a screenplay co-written by Sokoloff and Peter Sullivan. It is produced by Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, and Peter Sullivan. The creative team also includes cinematographer Lars Lindstrom and editor Randy Carter.

    Maggie Dela Paz

    Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

    Related Search

    Chad Michael MurrayNetflix Christmas moviesFreaky Friday sequelMagic MikeBeth BroderickLindsey Lohan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Our Little Secret Trailer: Lindsay Lohan Leads Netflix’s Holiday Rom-Com
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    Terrifier 3’s Lauren LaVera in Talks to Join The Monster Cast From Saw Director
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Don’t Move Interview: Finn Wittrock & Kelsey Asbille Talk Big Twist, Bugs, & More
    ComingSoon19 hours ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 23, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Queer Movie Poster Teases A24’s Daniel Craig Romance Drama
    ComingSoon22 hours ago
    WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Chooses Sides in The Bloodline Feud
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Walmart Walk in Oven Incident Explained: 19-Year-Old Employee Death
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Where is Taylor Swift Today, October 26? When is Her Next Show?
    ComingSoon6 hours ago
    Major Star Set Return on WWE SmackDown
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Why a Woman Booked 191 Hotel Rooms for Taylor Swift’s New Orleans Show
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Wordle Help, Hints & Clues for Today, October 25
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Finally Addresses Heel Turn Speculations
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Liam Payne ‘Pink Cocaine’ Toxicology Reports Explained
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Why Was David Pollack Fired By ESPN?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    What Happened to xQc & His Ex-Girlfriend Adept? Allegations Explained
    ComingSoon11 hours ago
    Update on Samantha Irvin’s Potential AEW Signing Following WWE Departure
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    When is the Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy