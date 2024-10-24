The Merry Gentlemen Trailer: Chad Michael Murray Strips Down in Christmas Movie

Netflix has released The Merry Gentlemen trailer for its upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Chad Michael Murray as Luke and Britt Robertson as Ashley. The film will be available for streaming starting on November 20, 2024.

Murray recently starred in Netflix’s Mother of the Bride movie with Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Besides The Merry Gentlemen, Murray’s fellow Freaky Friday co-star, Lindsey Lohan, is also set to star in another holiday movie for Netflix titled, Our Little Secret. Both of them will reunite on the big screen next year on August 8, 2025, for Disney’s Freakier Friday sequel, where they’ll be reprising their respective roles as Anne and Jake.

What happens in The Merry Gentlemen trailer?

The video features Murray channeling his inner Magic Mike as he becomes a stripper for the sake of saving their small town’s bar. The ensemble cast also includes Marla Sokoloff (The Practice) as Marie, Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Lily, Michael Gross (Tremors) as Stan, Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2) as Danny, Hector David Jr. (Power Rangers Samurai) as Ricky, Colt Prattes (This Close) as Troy, and Marc Anthony Samuel (General Hospital) as Roger.

“To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue,” reads the synopsis.

The Merry Gentlemen is directed by Peter Sullivan from a screenplay co-written by Sokoloff and Peter Sullivan. It is produced by Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, and Peter Sullivan. The creative team also includes cinematographer Lars Lindstrom and editor Randy Carter.

Maggie Dela Paz

Maggie Dela Paz