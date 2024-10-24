Open in App
    Babygirl: What Happened to Nicole Kidman During Filming?

    By Vritti Johar,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA48a_0wJx0eZO00

    Nicole Kidman’s upcoming film, Babygirl, has stirred up plenty of anticipation, especially after the actress hinted at the intense experience she had while filming. Known for embracing challenging roles, Kidman’s latest performance promises to be one of her most daring yet. Fans are eager to see how this bold new project unfolds on screen.

    What did Kidman reveal, and what should audiences expect from Babygirl? Let’s take a closer look.

    Why did Nicole Kidman stop while filming Babygirl?

    Nicole Kidman recently opened up about an unusual challenge while filming the erotic thriller Babygirl.

    The Oscar-winning actress admitted that she had to pause filming during some of the more intimate scenes because of how “turned on” she felt (via The Sun). Kidman, who plays Romy, a high-powered CEO entangled in a BDSM affair with a younger intern, shared: “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore.’ It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

    The intensity of these intimate moments became overwhelming for Kidman. She confessed, “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.” These raw and candid insights highlight the emotional and physical toll of the explicit scenes.

    Despite the challenges, Kidman was fully committed to her role, driven by her trust in director Halina Reijn. Kidman emphasized the importance of working with a female director for such a provocative role, saying, “I don’t think I could have done it, working with a man… We talked about so many things that are secretive and vulnerable — but it’s safe.”

    Kidman is no stranger to bold roles. She has appeared in explicit films like Eyes Wide Shut and Killing of a Sacred Deer. However, Babygirl takes her boundary-pushing performances to new heights. The film includes intimate scenes with BDSM elements. These required close collaboration with an intimacy coordinator to ensure the actors’ comfort.

    As she continues to explore new challenges, critics anticipate that Babygirl will be one of her most talked-about performances to date. The film is scheduled for release in January 2024.

    Vritti Johar

    Vritti Johar, Content Writer at ComingSoon.net, fuses her cinema passion with sharp content creation skills. When she's off-duty, you'll find her exploring the world through art and photography, always feeding her creative side.

