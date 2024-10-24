What Happened on the Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise?

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas are concerned after reports surfaced that a 66-year-old woman went missing during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. The situation has sparked a significant response as search teams work to locate the missing passenger. With the cruise still in progress, all eyes are now on the ongoing rescue efforts.

Here’s what we know so far and what could happen next.

Woman missing after falling from Taylor Swift-themed cruise, claims report

A 66-year-old woman fell overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in the Bahamas on Tuesday night, October 22, 2024.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the incident occurred 17 miles north of Nassau at approximately 9:40 p.m. Rescue teams, including Coast Guard aircraft and a Royal Bahamas Defense Force team, launched operations immediately after authorities reported the woman missing.

The search efforts continued through Wednesday morning, with Royal Caribbean working closely with local authorities. A lifeboat was spotted circling the ship Tuesday night, leading passengers to speculate about the incident, as per PEOPLE. Although the cruise was themed around Taylor Swift’s “Eras,” it remains unclear whether the missing woman was part of the fan group.

The Coast Guard deployed an HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist with the search. Royal Caribbean expressed support for the woman’s family and confirmed they are cooperating with authorities. However, the company declined to provide further details to respect the family’s privacy.

The Swift-themed cruise, titled “In My Cruise Era,” is a fan-led event organized by travel agents. It features activities like friendship bracelet trading, karaoke, and nightly-themed parties. Despite the festive atmosphere, the tragic incident has cast a shadow over the voyage.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force had suspended its search for the missing woman, pending any new developments. Royal Caribbean has continued to assist the family while respecting their privacy during this challenging time.

Vritti Johar

Vritti Johar, Content Writer at ComingSoon.net, fuses her cinema passion with sharp content creation skills. When she's off-duty, you'll find her exploring the world through art and photography, always feeding her creative side.