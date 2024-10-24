Open in App
    Who is Seniesa Estrada’s Husband? Chris Mannix’s Job & Instagram

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwFOw_0wJvTFPx00

    Fans of Seniesa Estrada are curious to know about her husband as they tied the knot recently. As an undisputed professional boxer, Estrada, also known as Superbad, holds numerous championship titles and is known for her dominance in the ring. She has been an inspirational figure in women’s boxing and has recently announced her retirement from the sport. Her latest decision has generated curiosity about her professional and personal life, including marriage.

    Here’s everything you need to know about Estrada, her husband, and his profession.

    Who is Seniesa Estrada married to?

    Seniesa Estrada is married to Chris Mannix.

    Estrada had been pretty private about her relationships. Therefore, not much is known about her connection with Mannix. However, this summer, it was reportedly known that the duo had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Many fans took to their social media handles to wish the couple a happy married life. The two have kept their marriage life away from public scrutiny.

    After her marriage, currently, Estrada had decided to hang up her boxing gloves with a current record of 26-0. She took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt note about her retirement, and thanking everyone involved in her boxing journey. She wrote about having contemplated the decision for a long time. However, she added, “Physically and mentally, I can’t continue anymore.”

    What is Chris Mannix’s job and Instagram?

    Chris Mannix is a sports commentator, host, and senior writer. His Instagram ID is @sichrismannix.

    According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in English language and Literature/Letters from Boston College. After graduation, he joined Sports Illustrated as a Staff writer. Later, he worked as an NBA analyst at NBC Sports Boston and DAZN.

    In 2018, he returned to Sports Illustrated and presently works there as a Senior Writer. In addition, he’s the host of a media production company, The Volume. Currently, he has over 10k followers on his Instagram, where he uploads everything around sports and his media work.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

