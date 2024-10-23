Open in App
    Who Is Jennifer Sey’s Husband? Daniel Kotzin’s Job & Kids

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcyHg_0wIRMLWb00

    Jennifer Sey’s husband Daniel Kotzin has drawn increasing curiosity due to their long-standing marriage. Sey is a former artistic gymnast and business executive, who most recently launched her sportswear company, XX-XY Athletics. While her diverse ventures and bold takes always remain in the limelight, her personal life in recent years has become a topic of interest as well.

    So, here’s everything you need to know about Sey’s husband, his job, and their kids.

    Who is Jennifer Sey married to?

    Sey is married to Daniel Kotzin.

    While the timeline of their relationship remains unclear, the couple tied the knot in September 2017. Kotzin took to his Instagram handle to share the final glimpses from his bachelorhood. In the image, he is almost ready for the big day and is receiving the final touches. His caption read, “Last minutes as a bachelor!”

    Before Kotzin, Sey had been previously married and shares two children from that relationship. After her divorce, Sey found love again with Kotzin, and they have built a family together.

    What is Daniel Kotzin’s job?

    Daniel Kotzin is a former attorney who is now a stay-at-home dad, as per Bloomberg.

    According to his LinkedIn profile, Kotzin completed his Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature/Letters from Macalester College. He then pursued a Doctor of Law at the University of Iowa College of Law. It remains unclear what Kotzin does for a living currently.

    However, his X (formerly Twitter) bio reads,” Stay-at-home dad. Iconoclast. Intellectual. Stoner. Yogi. Meat-eater. Runner. Beer-drinker. Unvaxxed. My freedom protects you; your freedom protects me.”

    How many kids do Jennifer Sey and Daniel Kotzin have?

    Kotzin and Sey share two kids: a daughter and a son.

    They currently reside in Denver, per IWF. Sey also has two more kids from her previous marriage. Additionally, Kotzin also shares life updates and his quality time with kids on his Instagram handle.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

