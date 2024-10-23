Open in App
    Who Is Mike Jeffries’ Partner, Matthew Smith? Relationship History Explained

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvYvN_0wIQDk9800

    Mike Jeffries, the ex-CEO of notable fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, and his romantic partner Matthew Smith were recently arrested on sex trafficking and other related charges, one year after the FBI began an investigation into their sexual misconduct. While this event has caught the attention of many, it has also generated considerable curiosity about Jeffries and Smith’s relationship.

    Here is what has been uncovered on the relationship between Mike Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith.

    Who is Mike Jeffries’ partner?

    Mike Jeffries’ longtime life partner is Matthew Smith.

    The 60-year-old Smith, who is British and an openly gay man, shares an age gap of around 20 years with Mike Jeffries. Jeffries is 80 years old.

    Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith relationship history

    It is unclear how long Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith have been together. However, they have been living together since at least 2013. The circumstances of their first official meeting are also unknown.

    Smith, who was not an actual employee, executive, or board member of Abercrombie & Fitch, held immense power over the clothing company’s retailer operations and strategic directions while Jeffries was the CEO. He was also a key player in internal meetings and was heavily involved in the company’s processes, regardless of whether they were major or minor. Smith also acted as the enforcer of Jeffries’ strict “Workstation Standards.” Besides this, Jeffries also had Smith involved in the company’s growth plan, with Smith having influence in choosing locations for new stores. (via Buzzfeed)

    Smith’s influence at Abercrombie & Fitch was so significant it terrified executives and created a tense workplace dynamic. Moreover, two former company executives even called him “dangerous,” as he would not be held accountable by organizational standards if any decision he made went wrong. This situation has even troubled people not affiliated with the company, as New York’s Columbia Business School professor Katherine Phillips called Smith’s heavy involvement despite his lack of official affiliation “unorthodox.”

    Despite this, executives have been very silent about Smith’s role in the company. However, in recent times, he has gone from managing The Jeffries Family Office, which oversaw Mike Jeffries’ homes, investments, and compensation, to a more prominent role at the company.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

