Jacob Fatu Featured in a Major Match After WWE RAW Went Off Air

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, Jacob Fatu, a member of The Bloodline, made a significant impact on the show. Last week, Jey Uso confronted The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown which led to a heated exchange.

During this segment, Jey Uso challenged Solo Sikoa, questioning why he brought Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa if he truly intended to unite their family. Jey pointed out that the original Bloodline had reasons to avoid Jacob Fatu. Jey Uso warned Fatu that he would knock him out if he continued to stare. In response, Solo raised his arm to calm Fatu down.

After this intense moment, Jey Uso encountered Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso backstage. As Jey was about to walk away, Reigns grabbed his arm and expressed that he is proud of him. However, Jey Uso dismissed him by saying, “No yeet,” before walking off.

Despite showing no interest in reuniting with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, Jey’s remarks about The Bloodline hinted at a possible appearance by the faction on WWE RAW. This prediction came true when The Bloodline interfered in Jey Uso’s Intercontinental title match against Bron Breakker.

In the climax, Jacob Fatu delivered a superkick and a Samoan drop on the announcer’s table, costing Jey the title. While Fatu only cost Jey Uso his title, he was featured in a huge match following WWE RAW going off air, where he made his singles debut.

Jacob Fatu faced Cody Rhodes for WWE undisputed title

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu, who has primarily competed in tag team matches, finally made his singles debut after WWE RAW went off air. He was booked in a pivotal singles match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Title.

Although Jacob Fatu lost the match, Cody Rhodes delivered three Cross Rhodes to secure his title. However, Fatu’s opportunity to face WWE’s top star highlights the promotion’s belief in him. With Fatu receiving a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, he could soon find himself in the mix for future WWE title matches.

Ojas Kulkarni

As a devoted professional wrestling fan and writer, the sport is a vital source of joy and escape for me. Wrestling has been a consistent pillar of stability and comfort, shaping the person I am today. Growing up, it played a significant role in my life, with John Cena being a superhero figure for me.