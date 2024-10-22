Open in App
    What Happened to Matt Prater? NFL Injury Update

    By Vritti Johar,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRbg4_0wGrfa7D00

    Arizona Cardinals fans are eager for updates on Matt Prater following his recent injury. As a key player, his absence could impact the team’s performance. With the NFL season ongoing, fans want to know when Prater will be back in action.

    Here’s what we know about Prater’s injury and his expected return.

    How did Matt Prater get injured while playing football?

    Matt Prater, the Arizona Cardinals’ reliable kicker, suffered a left knee injury during the 2024 NFL season, which sidelined him starting from Week 5.

    The injury, affecting his plant leg, initially occurred in Week 4. However, it became severe enough to place him on injured reserve after the Cardinals’ Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. Since then, Prater has been unable to participate in practices or games.

    Prater had been perfect in the season before his injury, converting all six field goal attempts and ten extra points. His absence creates a significant void in the Cardinals’ special teams because he is known for his accuracy and ability to perform under pressure.

    When will Matt Prater return to play with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL?

    Matt Prater will remain on injured reserve until at least Week 12 of the NFL season.

    Under NFL rules, players on injured reserve must miss at least four games before they can return. The Cardinals’ bye week in Week 11 adds to Prater’s time off. This means his earliest potential return is Week 12.

    The Cardinals have signed Chad Ryland, a second-year kicker, to replace Prater during his absence. Ryland has done well in his opportunities. He has made 5 out of 6 field goal attempts and extra points. Notably, he kicked the game-winning field goal against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Whether Prater returns on time or Ryland continues to perform will be a key storyline for Arizona moving forward in the season.

    Vritti Johar

    Vritti Johar, Content Writer at ComingSoon.net, fuses her cinema passion with sharp content creation skills. When she's off-duty, you'll find her exploring the world through art and photography, always feeding her creative side.

