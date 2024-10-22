Open in App
    Who is Scott Speedman’s Wife-To-Be? Lindsay Rae Hofmann’s Kids & Relationship History

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aA6k1_0wGpfJJ000

    Actor Scott Speedman and his wife-to-be welcomed their second child last month. Naturally, fans are curious to know more details about his personal life. So, who is Speedman’s wife-to-be and what’s their relationship timeline?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the Felicity star’s fiancée, their kids, and their relationship history.

    Who is Scott Speedman engaged to?

    Scott Speedman is engaged to Lindsay Rae Hofmann.

    Speedman co-founded a company named Juillet Swimwear. Previously, she’d worked as a Brand Consultant and Fashion Editorial Account Manager (via Linkedin).

    After dating for almost 7 years, Speedman and Hofmann decided to get engaged in 2023. The news about their engagement broke out when Hofmann shared an Instagram post about the special moment with her fans. One of the images features Hofmann leaning toward Speedman, with her engagement ring-wearing hand on his face. She captioned the post with “yes.”

    How many kids do Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have?

    Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have two kids: a daughter and a son.

    In 2021, Speedman and Hofmann were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Two years later, they became parents again as they welcomed their son, Indy Roy Speedman.

    Hofmann shared some glimpses of her newborn baby with a heartfelt caption on Instagram. She wrote, “Our hearts have burst right open and we’ve fallen madly in love. You came fast and furious the day after your daddy’s birthday and on your official due date—September 2nd at 7:12 am at a surprising 8lbs. We love you Indy bug, it was always you ?”

    Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann’s relationship history

    It remains unclear when Speedman and Hofmann officially began dating and when their paths officially crossed. However, they have been romantically associated since 2017. In a past interview with Esquire, Speedman revealed that Hofmann had binge-watched his series You and Grey’s Anatomy. He said, “She started binge-watching Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix during the pandemic, and here I am. Whatever she seems to watch, I seem to end up on.”

    They made their relationship public that same year by sharing their picture on Instagram, wherein Hofmann sported a pink gown and Speedman a blue suit. Hoffman captioned the image as “magical night✨ #lizdownloverslane.” Since then, they have also occasionally posted glimpses of their romance on social media and got engaged six years later.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

