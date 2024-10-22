How Old Is Everyone in Dandadan? Character Ages Revealed

Dandadan has quickly captured fans’ attention with its quirky characters, leading many to ask questions like, what is the Dandadan Grandma’s age? With the series’ growing popularity, viewers are curious to learn more about the ages of its main cast, including the protagonist Momo Ayase, and her mysterious Grandma Seiko Ayase.

Here is a breakdown of each character’s age in Dandadan.

List of all character ages in Dandadan

The majority of the cast are high schoolers. As such they will be in their teenage years. However, some cast members’ ages like Momo and Seiko, are not explicitly revealed in the manga and anime.

Momo Ayase (15-16 years old) : The female protagonist. She is eager to get a boyfriend whose looks and attitude compare to iconic Japanese actor Ken Takakura.

: The female protagonist. She is eager to get a boyfriend whose looks and attitude compare to iconic Japanese actor Ken Takakura. Ken “Okarun” Takakura (15-16 years old) : The male protagonist. He shares his name with the aforementioned popular Japanese actor, leading to Momo calling him Okarun to avoid confusion. He is an occult fanatic who strongly believes in UFOs and aliens.

: The male protagonist. He shares his name with the aforementioned popular Japanese actor, leading to Momo calling him Okarun to avoid confusion. He is an occult fanatic who strongly believes in UFOs and aliens. Seiko Ayase/Grandma (50-80 years old) : Seiko is Momo’s grandmother who looks very young for someone of her age. She is a spirit medium who is extremely knowledgable in supernatural topics, proving invaluable to Momo and her friends whenever they require her assistance with supernatural problems.

: Seiko is Momo’s grandmother who looks very young for someone of her age. She is a spirit medium who is extremely knowledgable in supernatural topics, proving invaluable to Momo and her friends whenever they require her assistance with supernatural problems. Jin ‘Jiji’ Enjoji (15-16 years old) : He is Momo’s childhood friend who had moved away from town. However, he comes back home and into her life, after his house is taken over by an evil spirit, which eventually makes him his vessel.

: He is Momo’s childhood friend who had moved away from town. However, he comes back home and into her life, after his house is taken over by an evil spirit, which eventually makes him his vessel. Vamola/Bamora (15-16 years old) : The only alien in Momo’s friend group. She belongs to an alien race called Sumerian, who arrived on Earth, after escaping the invasion of their homeworld Sumer.

: The only alien in Momo’s friend group. She belongs to an alien race called Sumerian, who arrived on Earth, after escaping the invasion of their homeworld Sumer. Kinta Sakata (15-16 years old) : Kinta is Momo and Okarun’s classmate, and despite his unbearable attitude, proves invaluable to their adventures via his impressive imagination. Kinta also tries to act cool and impress girls only to fail spectacularly.

: Kinta is Momo and Okarun’s classmate, and despite his unbearable attitude, proves invaluable to their adventures via his impressive imagination. Kinta also tries to act cool and impress girls only to fail spectacularly. Rin Sawaki (15-16 years old) : Okarun’s class representative who helps him, Momo, and their friends in their adventures.

: Okarun’s class representative who helps him, Momo, and their friends in their adventures. Aira Shiratori (15-16 years old): Shiratori is Momo’s former bitter school rival and bully who eventually becomes her and Okarun’s staunch ally in fighting off supernatural and alien threats. After gaining supernatural powers, she gets a versatile skill-set instrumental in the main cast’s adventures.

Dandadan is currently streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll in the United States.

