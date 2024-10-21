Open in App
    Creature Commandos Trailer Previews James Gunn’s First DCU TV Show

    By Maggie Dela Paz,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWJHC_0wGDIeEk00

    Max has shared the official Creature Commandos trailer for the highly-anticipated DC Studios adult-animated series, which serves as James Gunn‘s first TV show for the new DC Universe timeline. It is scheduled to make its debut on Thursday, December 5, 2024 on Max.

    “The series tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option,” reads the logline.

    Check out the Creature Commandos trailer below (

    ):

    What happens in the Creature Commandos trailer?

    The video officially introduces each member of the titular team starting from its assigned leader Rick Flag Sr., who is voiced by Frank Grillo. The trailer also provides a glimpse of each member’s origins, including The Bride’s transformation. It also highlights some of the show’s brutal fight sequences.

    Creature Commandos is The ensemble cast also includes Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot/Weasel, and Steve Agee as John Economos, with Viola Davis reprising Amanda Waller in animated form.

    The series is created and written by Gunn, based on the DC Comics team created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. Gunn is also executive producing alongside Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register, with Rick Morales set as a supervising producer.

    Maggie Dela Paz

    Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

