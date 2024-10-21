Open in App
    James Gunn Says DCU Won’t Have One Specific Aesthetic

    By Anthony Nash,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxaCb_0wGArwqg00

    James Gunn has offered up some more insight into what fans can expect from the planned DC Universe, including how the films will look.

    What did James Gunn say about the DCU’s look?

    Speaking during an appearance at this year’s New York Comic Con this past week (via Screen Brief), Gunn was asked about the style of the DC Universe, and whether the first few projects will inform what the tone of the DCU has. According to Gunn, though, there won’t be one overlook “look” for the universe.

    “Every single project that comes out of DC Studios is going to be its own thing,” said Gunn. “We want [Creature Commandos] to be very different from what Superman is going to be when that comes out. We want [Peacemaker Season 2] to be different when that comes out… It’s a connected universe, but we’re not imposing any overall aesthetic.”

    The DC Universe is set to kick off later this year, with the animated Max series Creature Commandos. Future projects set in the DC Universe will include James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, the second season of Peacemaker, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the HBO series Lanterns, a Teen Titans film, and an as-of-yet untitled project involving Bane and Deathstroke.

    Other projects have also been announced by Gunn when he initially took over as co-CEO of DC Studios, but no information on those are available as of yet.

    Anthony Nash

    Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

