Twisters Peacock Release Date Set for Streaming Debut

Universal Pictures has announced the Twisters Peacock release date for the upcoming streaming debut of its latest disaster epic and sequel to 1996’s Twister. Since its theatrical release, the film has earned favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike. It currently holds a Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating of 75%, and a Popcornmeter score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When is the Twisters Peacock release date?

Twisters will be available for streaming starting on Friday, November 15 on Peacock. The ensemble cast stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nik Dodani, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, and David Corenswet.

The film was directed by Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. It was produced by Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, with Steven Spielberg executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. During its theatrical run, the movie earned a worldwide gross of $371 million at the box office.

“Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City,” reads the synopsis. “Lured back to the field by her friend Javi and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler, a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.”

Maggie Dela Paz

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.