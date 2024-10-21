Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Twisters Peacock Release Date Set for Streaming Debut

    By Maggie Dela Paz,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUgNT_0wFsUlQl00

    Universal Pictures has announced the Twisters Peacock release date for the upcoming streaming debut of its latest disaster epic and sequel to 1996’s Twister. Since its theatrical release, the film has earned favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike. It currently holds a Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating of 75%, and a Popcornmeter score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

    When is the Twisters Peacock release date?

    Twisters will be available for streaming starting on Friday, November 15 on Peacock. The ensemble cast stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nik Dodani, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, and David Corenswet.

    The film was directed by Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. It was produced by Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, with Steven Spielberg executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. During its theatrical run, the movie earned a worldwide gross of $371 million at the box office.

    “Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City,” reads the synopsis. “Lured back to the field by her friend Javi and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler, a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.”

    Maggie Dela Paz

    Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Electric State Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Netflix?
    ComingSoon11 hours ago
    Is There a Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Streaming Release Date & Is It Coming Out?
    ComingSoon5 hours ago
    What Time Does Before Release on Apple TV+ & When Will Its Finale Stream?
    ComingSoon6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Old Man Season 3 Update Given by Series Star Amy Brenneman
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who is Jesse Watters’ Wife? Emma DiGiovine’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Fernando Valenzuela’s Wife? Linda’s Kids & Relationship History
    ComingSoon3 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Why Samantha Irvin Decided To Quit WWE Revealed
    Web Is Jericho1 day ago
    Why Violet is Leaving General Hospital
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Where is Taylor Swift Today, October 22? When is Her Next Show?
    ComingSoon19 hours ago
    What Did Solo Sikoa Think of Jey Uso’s Title Loss on WWE RAW?
    ComingSoon21 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 21, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    What Did Taylor Swift Give to Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Who Is Peter Dinklage’s Wife? Erica Schmidt’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Mayim Bialik to Reunite With Big Bang Theory Co-Star on NBC Sitcom
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Connections Help, Hints & Clues for Today, October 21
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    World of Warcraft Celebrates 20 Years of Bringing Players Together With Touching Documentary & In-Game Event
    ComingSoon20 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Only Murders in the Building S04E09 Recap & Ending: Who Is Sazz’s Protege?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    WWE Legend Advocates for AJ Lee’s Return
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Has Beastars Season 3 Been Canceled or Is It Coming Out?
    ComingSoon4 hours ago
    Jacob Fatu Featured in a Major Match After WWE RAW Went Off Air
    ComingSoon21 hours ago
    What Time Will Simone Biles Rising Part 2 Release on Netflix?
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    No, Timothy McGee Is Not Leaving NCIS in Season 22
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Michael Newman Passes Away, Baywatch Star Was 68
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Update on Sting’s AEW Role After Officially Retiring
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    No, Leon Vance Is Not Leaving NCIS in Season 22
    ComingSoon1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy