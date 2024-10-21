Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    What Happened to Lulu Spencer in General Hospital? Coma & Surgery Explained

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1xJk_0wFRllAl00

    Viewers have endured Lulu Spencer‘s absence from General Hospital for almost four years and recently were graced with good news. Lulu is said to return soon to the ABC series, with many discussions arising about her character’s exit in 2020. Introduced in 1999, Julie Marie Berman originally played the character, with Emme Rylan taking it forward in 2013-2020. However, Lulu is met with tragedy, which leads to surgery, which also puts her story on hold. So, here’s what happened to Soencer in General Hospital.

    What happened to Alexa Havins’ Lulu Spencer in General Hospital?

    Lulu Spencer suffered severe injuries at The Floating Rib’s explosion four years ago when Rylan played her. All these years, she has been in a coma.

    The tragedy occurred at The Floating Rib, where Dustin, who was dating Spencer, planned to propose to her for marriage. Spencer had plans of turning down his proposal, but he was met with a blast. The shocking event caused her massive injuries. While she was initially showcased as being okay after the incident, she eventually landed in a coma. Before that, she was supposed to confess her love to Dante, but her head hurt, and she collapsed. Since then, she has remained in a coma condition.

    Lulu Spencer’s transplant surgery explained

    The latest development in Lulu Spencer’s coma case does suggest her arrival in upcoming episodes. Sam McCall had made a shocking decision about donating the liver to Lulu Spencer to make her alive. However, Sam has urged Jason to look after their son Danny if the transplant surgery goes awry.

    On the other hand, Lucky also contributes to Spencer’s procedure, wishing that everything goes seamlessly. However, the current plot poses high stakes for Spencer and McCall, bringing an emotional rollercoaster for all GH fans. Last month, it was confirmed that Alexa Havins will portray her in General Hospital.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    General Hospital Spoilers: The Shocking Twist as Cyrus Ends Lulu’s Painful Journey
    generalhospitaltea.com23 days ago
    'General Hospital' Star Laura Wright Explains Why She Might Look Different in New Episodes
    PopCulture27 days ago
    General Hospital spoilers: Jason officially splits with Sonny for Danny’s sake?
    WhatToWatch1 day ago
    Why Violet is Leaving General Hospital
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    GH Spoilers: Sam Prepares for Surgery!
    Soaps In Depth1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    General Hospital spoilers: If Robert is Sasha's father then she and Cody have been kissing cousins
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ Casts New Man In Trina’s Life
    Deadline 1 day ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Kristina Snaps, Ava’s Life On The Line, And The Struggle With Grief Over Sam!
    generalhospitaltea.com1 day ago
    Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Weds in Stunning Colorado Event
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Violet may be poised to be an orphan
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers Weekly Update October 21-25: A Big Secret And Shocking News
    soaphub.com4 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Another 'General Hospital' Actress Confirms Exit, Reveals If She Might Return One Day
    Just Jared16 hours ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Jophielle Love Exits General Hospital
    Soaps In Depth1 day ago
    General Hospital Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Sam’s Death, Maxie Blabs, Carly Begs, Lucky’s Gamble
    generalhospitaltea.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    General Hospital star confirms they're leaving the show and teases a new role
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    'Angry' Ellen DeGeneres Has Had Enough! Comedian Will 'Live Away From the Spotlight' After Filming Final Comedy Special
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Paul Heyman Breaks Silence After The Bloodline Takes Out Roman Reigns
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    General Hospital Spoilers Weekly Preview October 21-25: Heather’s Fate Is Decided
    soaphub.com1 day ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Who is Electra Forrester?
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    DWTS' Derek Hough shares he learned his wife Hayley was 'dying' before her performance
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Jason And Dante Search For Sam’s Killer, Determined To Get Justice
    generalhospitaltea.com4 days ago
    Teresa Earnhardt Rezoning 400 Acres Of Dale Earnhardt’s Farm To Be Turned Into An Industrial Complex
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Louisiana High School Senior Killed By Boyfriend In Apparent Murder-Suicide While Headed To Homecoming
    Vibe6 days ago
    ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Brandon Rogers Gives Life Update
    TVShowsAce1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy