What Happened to Lulu Spencer in General Hospital? Coma & Surgery Explained

Viewers have endured Lulu Spencer‘s absence from General Hospital for almost four years and recently were graced with good news. Lulu is said to return soon to the ABC series, with many discussions arising about her character’s exit in 2020. Introduced in 1999, Julie Marie Berman originally played the character, with Emme Rylan taking it forward in 2013-2020. However, Lulu is met with tragedy, which leads to surgery, which also puts her story on hold. So, here’s what happened to Soencer in General Hospital.

What happened to Alexa Havins’ Lulu Spencer in General Hospital?

Lulu Spencer suffered severe injuries at The Floating Rib’s explosion four years ago when Rylan played her. All these years, she has been in a coma.

The tragedy occurred at The Floating Rib, where Dustin, who was dating Spencer, planned to propose to her for marriage. Spencer had plans of turning down his proposal, but he was met with a blast. The shocking event caused her massive injuries. While she was initially showcased as being okay after the incident, she eventually landed in a coma. Before that, she was supposed to confess her love to Dante, but her head hurt, and she collapsed. Since then, she has remained in a coma condition.

Lulu Spencer’s transplant surgery explained

The latest development in Lulu Spencer’s coma case does suggest her arrival in upcoming episodes. Sam McCall had made a shocking decision about donating the liver to Lulu Spencer to make her alive. However, Sam has urged Jason to look after their son Danny if the transplant surgery goes awry.

On the other hand, Lucky also contributes to Spencer’s procedure, wishing that everything goes seamlessly. However, the current plot poses high stakes for Spencer and McCall, bringing an emotional rollercoaster for all GH fans. Last month, it was confirmed that Alexa Havins will portray her in General Hospital.

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.