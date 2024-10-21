Open in App
    Who Is Curtis Jones’ Girlfriend? Saffie Khan’s Job & Kids

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF0A1_0wFOTAzV00

    Curtis Jones and his girlfriend, Saffie Khan, have been dating for almost five years and recently welcomed their first child. Jones, a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool, recently headlined for his significant contribution to the team’s victory against Chelsea. As a rising talent, his soccer exploits have garnered much attention, and in recent years, his love life has attracted the same. So, here are all the details on Jones’ girlfriend, her profession, and their kids.

    Who is Curtis Jones dating?

    Curtis Jones is dating Saffie Khan.

    How Jones and Khan’s paths crossed and when their relationship began remains unclear. However, many reports suggest they have been seeing each other since 2019. For years, they have kept their love life away from the public. Thus, not much is known about their long-term relationship. Earlier this year, the couple shared pregnancy news with the world on Instagram. They shared a clip from their Paris trip, featuring their holiday’s loving moments and pregnancy announcement with Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” playing in the background.

    What is Saffie Khan’s job?

    Saffie Khan is a model and social media personality.

    Born in England, Khan began her social media career reportedly in 2017. Since then, she has garnered a commendable following on multiple social media platforms. She usually posts content on modeling, fashion, lifestyle, and life updates on Instagram. Khan currently has over 75k followers on the Meta-owned platform.

    How many kids do Curtis Jones and Saffie Khan have?

    Curtis Jones and Saffie Khan have one daughter.

    Back in May, Khan announced with a video that she was expecting a baby. On October 13, 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl and shared her first glimpses in a joint post on Instagram. They named her Giselle Delilah Jones.

    After securing a win over Chelsea, Jones shared his experience of being a new dad in an interview with Sky Sports. He said, “It’s the best thing ever, I’m playing with a smile on my face. It’s a different type of joy. I was in the spare room [last night]! But she’s a little dream, she wants a feed and change and back asleep. So I wouldn’t have missed much sleep anyway. But I thought it was wise [to sleep in the spare room]. So I had some energy. Sorry dads around the world!” (via US Sun)

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

