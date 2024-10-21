Who Is Kelley O’Hara Fiancee? Kameryn Stanhouse’s Job & Relationship History

Kelley O’Hara, a U.S. women’s national soccer team star, wins hearts with her performance on the field. However, as her popularity grows, there is growing speculation about her love life. So, who is O’Hara’s fiancee, Kameryn Stanhouse?

Here is everything to know about Kelley O’Hara’s fiancee, Kameryn Stanhouse, along with their relationship history.

Who is Kelley O’Hara engaged to?

Kelley O’Hara’s fiancee is Kameryn Stanhouse.

Although details about the couple’s relationship remain mostly private, Kelley O’Hara shared a touching moment with PEOPLE about her connection with Kameryn Stanhouse. She recalled, “At one point, we looked at each other, and I think it clicked for both of us. Like, ‘Oh, I like you! And you like me?!.'”

What is Kameryn Stanhouse’s job?

Kameryn Stanhouse has built a diverse career in communications and brand strategy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with a B.A. in journalism and minors in public relations and Spanish. She serves as the head of corporate and brand partnerships at Politico, a role she has held since December 2021.

Kelley O’Hara and Kameryn Stanhouse’s relationship history

Kelley O’Hara and Kameryn Stanhouse’s relationship has grown steadily over the years, beginning with their initial meeting through work. O’Hara and Stanhouse developed a close connection that eventually turned into a romance. The couple gained public attention in 2019 when O’Hara celebrated the U.S. team’s World Cup victory by kissing Stanhouse in the stands. This marked O’Hara’s public coming out.

Their bond deepened, and on New Year’s Eve in 2022, O’Hara proposed. Reflecting on their engagement in an interview with PEOPLE in July 2023, O’Hara described Stanhouse as her “biggest support system” and her “best friend.” She spoke warmly about the years they’ve spent together and said, “We’ve been together for a long time now and been through so many milestones together, so it’s fun to think about forever. And we’re together forever.”

Though they haven’t shared much about how they first met, they have been connected to Under Armour. O’Hara has starred in numerous campaigns for the brand, while Stanhouse worked in its women’s department.

The couple has decided to hold off on wedding planning until 2024. O’Hara noted that they’re taking their time and enjoying being engaged, opting to focus on the important milestones they have in front of them before diving into wedding plans.

Disheeta Maheshwari

Disheeta is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon, with over three years of experience in creating engaging and optimized content. A graduate with honors in Political Science and Economics, she brings a unique analytical perspective to her writing. Disheeta is passionate about movies, coffee, and traveling, constantly seeking new experiences to inspire her work.