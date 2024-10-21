Why Fans Think Margot Robbie’s Jamie Bond Trailer is Real

A seemingly new trailer for Jamie Bond (2025) that appears to feature Margot Robbie has just hit the internet and is making waves. Fans are super excited as the storyline showcases Robbie stepping into the iconic role of Jamie Bond, giving 007 a fresh twist. However, there’s some chatter among fans, with many wondering if this trailer is the real deal or just a well-made fan project.

So, let’s find out if the trailer is real or fake.

Is the Jamie Bond movie trailer real or fake?

The trailer for Jamie Bond, featuring Margot Robbie, is entirely a product of AI and fan creativity.

On October 8, KHStudio, a YouTube channel known for its fan-generated trailers, unveiled this captivating new project. Currently, the trailer has garnered more than 128,108 views and has received 1.3K likes.

The trailer presents an intriguing blend of iconic moments from Margot’s previous films along with some AI-generated imagery, offering a new perspective on the female version of Jamie Bond. It emphasizes how Margot Robbie’s take on the legendary spy aims to merge the elegant charm of earlier versions with a bolder, more complex attitude. Fans are having a tough time telling apart the actual scenes from the digitally created ones in this captivating mix.

Will Margot Robbie play Jamie Bond in new movie?

Margot Robbie will not appear as Jamie Bond in a new movie.

So far, there’s still no word on whether this movie is coming out. The trailer features Robbie alongside James McAvoy and Matt Lucas, but none of them have confirmed their roles in the film. Plus, neither Sony Pictures nor MGM has made any announcements or held press events about the movie or its cast.

Right now, it looks like Robbie is probably tied up with her new project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025), which stars Colin Farrell and Hamish Linklater, among many others. To keep the excitement alive for all the Bond fans out there, we also recommend diving into all 27 James Bond films. You can catch classics like Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

Ayesha Zafar

Ayesha, an SEO Content Writer/Editor for Coming Soon.