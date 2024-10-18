Who is Drew Brees’ Wife? Brittany’s Job & Kids

Drew Brees has been married for almost two decades, naturally piquing curiosity among fans who want to know more about his wife. Brees, who dedicated his NFL years to The New Saint Orleans, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame during the team’s match against the Broncos on Thursday. While his professional achievements are widely documented, fans are now eager to know more about his love life. So, who is Brees’ wife?

Who is Drew Brees married to?

Drew Brees is married to Britanny.

Brees and Britanny attended Purdue University and officially met during the former’s 20th birthday in January 1999. In an interview with ESPN The Magazine, he mentioned embarrassing himself in front of his beau through a playful moment.

“It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we’ll leave it at that,” he said. It took him six months to gather the courage and talk to her after the aforementioned incident at his birthday party. Their bond eventually developed during their college years and they later exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in 2003.

What is Brittany Brees’ job?

Britanny is a philanthropist and model.

She originally hails from Syracuse, Indiana. She completed her high-school education at Wawasee High School and later attended Purdue University for graduation. She has been involved in numerous charity-related endeavors. After her marriage, she and Brees started Brees Dream Foundation, which aids cancer patients and provides care and education to people in need. She is also associated with ‘Operation Kids,’ which aids children in providing sports-related facilities and afterschool programs.

How many kids do Drew and Britanny Brees have?

Brees and Britanny share four children: three sons and one daughter.

After almost 5 years of their marriage, Brees and Britanny welcomed their first child, Baylen. The following year, Brees announced the arrival of his second son, Bowen Christopher on X (formerly Twitter). As he grew up, he became invested in football, just like his father. Additionally, they were blessed with a son Callen Christian, and a daughter Rylen Judith Brees in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

