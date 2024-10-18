Open in App
    Who Is Carly Waddell Engaged To? Todd Allen Tressler’s Job & Relationship History

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7aoq_0wC7Yq2h00

    Fans are eager to learn who The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell is engaged to and who her boyfriend, Todd Allen Tressler, is. This curiosity sparked after Waddell recently announced she was engaged to Tressler on social media.

    Here is everything you need to know about Carly Waddell’s boyfriend-turned-fiance, Todd Allen Tressler, his profession, and the couple’s relationship history.

    Who is Carly Waddell’s fiance?

    Carly Waddell’s fiance is Todd Allen Tressler.

    Waddell confirmed their engagement on October 17, 2024, via Instagram. She mentioned that she had asked for his hand in marriage on Halloween 2023. For their engagement, the couple chose two James Allen custom two-stone rings. Waddell confirmed she had not seen the rings until Tressler got down and proposed.

    The couple’s engagement took place while they were on a family vacation with Waddell’s children from her ex-husband Evan Bass, Bella, and Charlie.

    What is Todd Allen Tressler’s job?

    Todd Allen Tressler is an attorney.

    As per his LinkedIn profile, he is the founder of Tresler & Associates PLLC. Before that, he worked as a real estate attorney for Rochelle McCulloch and Aulds, PLLC, for four years and as a loan officer for First Tennessee Home Loans for three years.

    Carly Waddell and Todd Allen Tressler’s relationship history

    Carly Waddell, who split from ex-husband Evan Bass in 2020, mentioned the details of her earlier interactions with Todd Tressler via an Instagram post.

    Waddell first saw Tressler on television giving an interview about his business in mid-2023 and became smitten with him instantly.

    Waddell eventually told her friends of her crush on Tressler, and they encouraged her to message him. She was initially reluctant but ultimately connected with Tressler by messaging him. Soon after, they started following each other and liking their respective posts. During this time, Waddell learned that Tressler was not a big fan of The Bachelor and not very active on social media. Tressler eventually asked Waddell out, and they went on their first date. Waddell eventually told her mother of the date, claiming she would compare it to future dates from then on as “it was magic.”

    In November 2023, Waddell confirmed her relationship with Tressler in an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast. However, she did not name him.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

