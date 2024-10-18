Who Is David Fry’s Wife? Rebekah’s Job & Kids

Professional baseball player David Fry has been dominating headlines, thanks to his team Cleveland Guardians’ thrilling gameplay in ALCS Game 3 against the New York Yankees. While fans are aware of Fry’s magic on the field, they wish to know about the woman who has stood by the star player throughout his rollercoaster career. So, who is David Fry’s wife and what does she do for a living?

Here is everything you need to know about the MLB fame’s spouse, her job, and their kids.

Who is David Fry married to?

David Fry is married to Rebekah Fry.

The pair first crossed paths during their time at Northwestern State University. On December 24, 2019, David and Rebekah Fry first appeared together on the latter’s Instagram account. A year later, the couple took the next big step in their relationship and got engaged. On November 13, 2021, David Fry and Rebekah tied the knot at Los Angeles’ Venue de LaChute.

What is Rebekah Fry’s job?

Rebekah Fry has a multi-faceted career.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and Tourism from Northwestern State University. During her time at the university, she was responsible for organizing multiple events as a student worker. She also worked at Shaver’s Crawfish and Catering for around eight years.

Following her graduation from NSC, Rebekah Fry interned at Mandy Cathey Weddings & Events. Further, she became a marketing intern at the training camp for the NFL team, Dallas Cowboys. Currently, Fry holds the position of an Affiliate Manager at Dani Austin LLC. (via LinkedIn).

How many kids do David and Rebekah Fry have?

David and Rebekah Fry are proud parents to one kid.

On September 28, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, whom they named Evelyn Raye Fry. The duo anticipates a bright future with their daughter as they thrive in their professional and personal lives.

Ritika Singh

A writer who believes in writing simple yet creative stories which appeals every section of the audience. Ritika is a movie and series buff who enjoys watching content from mainstream to niche with a specific liking towards Hindi Cinema. There is a firm opinion that good movies can make lives better.