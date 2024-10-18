Who Is Michael Bloomberg’s Ex-Wife? Susan Brown’s Kids & Relationship History

Recently, there has been growing interest in Michael Bloomberg‘s ex-wife, Susan Brown, due to her connection with the prominent businessman and former New York City mayor. As curiosity grows about the couple’s decades-long marriage and their relationship history, many are eager to know about their lives together.

Here is everything to know about Michael Bloomberg’s ex-wife, Susan Brown, and their relationship history.

Who was Michael Bloomberg married to?

Michael Bloomberg was married to Susan Brown.

In a 1999 article from The Age, it was noted that Susan Brown met Michael Bloomberg while working as a temp at Salomons. Previously in 2020, Bloomberg reflected on their friendship after divorce. He mentioned that Brown would often say, “If you hadn’t worked so hard, we would have had a better marriage,” but he was uncertain about that. He acknowledged that after 20 years, she was unhappy. However, he couldn’t pinpoint the reason, as he had “spent most weekends” with their children. (via Marie Claire)

How many kids do Michael Bloomberg and Susan Brown have?

Michael Bloomberg and Susan Brown are the parents of two daughters, Emma and Georgina Bloomberg.

Michael Bloomberg and Susan Brown’s relationship history

Bloomberg and Brown share a unique relationship history that spans decades. The couple was married from 1976 until their divorce in 1993. However, they have managed to maintain a strong friendship post-separation. Their daughter, Emma, highlighted this bond in a 2001 interview with The New York Times. She stated, “My parents are best friends.”

Despite their amicable relationship, their marriage faced challenges, particularly regarding Bloomberg’s demanding work schedule. Emma noted that her parents often clashed over the time he spent away from home due to his business commitments and social life. She recalled that this difference in lifestyle contributed to their separation. However, even after their divorce, the couple maintained a cordial relationship and continued to support each other.

Since his divorce from Brown, Bloomberg has been in a long-term relationship with Diana Taylor.

