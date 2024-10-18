Who is Danielle Bernstein’s Boyfriend? Cooper Weisman’s Job & Relationship History

Danielle Bernstein is currently one of the most popular names in the fashion world. While fans are aware of her rollercoaster journey in the industry, there is little known about her personal life. So, who is Danielle Bernstein’s boyfriend, and what does he do for a living?

Here is everything you need to know about the WeWoreWhat owner’s partner, his job, and the couple’s relationship history.

Who is Danielle Bernstein dating?

Danielle Bernstein is dating Cooper Weisman.

Following her split from Anthony Adler, the fashion diva began dating Weisman. As of now, the couple appears to be going strong as they manage their personal and professional lives.

What is Cooper Weisman’s job?

Cooper Weisman works in real estate.

Weisman completed his schooling at Livingston High School in New Jersey. Further, he attained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Indiana University Bloomington in 2017. He decided to pursue a full-time career in the real estate field and acquired his Real Estate Salesperson License from the New York Real Estate Institute.

In 2017, Weisman started working as an Associate – Tenant Representation | Office Leasing at JLL. After a successful stint at JLL, he joined the company, Newmark, holding a similar position. In 2021, he received a promotion and became the Director-Tenant Representation | Office Leasing at Newmark. Additionally, Weisman has served as a volunteer for REBNY, Project Destined, National Jewish Health, and Israel Bonds, to name a few (via LinkedIn).

Danielle Bernstein and Cooper Weisman’s relationship history

In 2023, Danielle Bernstein hinted at the new man in her life following her breakup with the financier Anthony Adler. In November of the same year, the fashion influencer took the big step by publicly acknowledging her relationship with Cooper Weisman.

She dropped a series of adorable pictures with the real estate agent on her Instagram. Bernstein opened up on their romance in her Instagram story stating, ”It’s been a few months and I’m so happy and secure in my new relationship. We’re together almost every single day and I feel ready to share this huge part of my life again ? THIS is how it’s supposed to feel” (via PageSix).

Bernstein and Weisman’s love and respect for one another cement their status as a power couple.

Ritika Singh

A writer who believes in writing simple yet creative stories which appeals every section of the audience. Ritika is a movie and series buff who enjoys watching content from mainstream to niche with a specific liking towards Hindi Cinema. There is a firm opinion that good movies can make lives better.