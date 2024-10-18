Why Did Andrew Garfield Take Florence Pugh’s Cardboard Cut-Out to the Premiere?

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are currently busy touring different cities for promotions and premieres of their new movie, We Live in Time. However, the dynamic duo specifically caught attention for their recent London premiere. Garfield ensured that his co-star Pugh, who was unable to attend, was still present on the red carpet in the most unique way possible. Here’s how Garfield made her feel included at the BFI London Film Festival.

Andrew Garfield took Florence Pugh’s cardboard cut-out to We Live in Time premiere

On October 17, Andrew Garfield made a charming appearance at the BFI London Film Festival to promote We Live in Time, sporting a custom Valentino suit, which gave off 70s vibes. Surprisingly, Pugh couldn’t make it to the premiere, but Garfield made sure she did. He brought the Thunderbolts* star’s life-size cardboard cut out with him on the red carpet and posed for the cameras.

Pugh’s cut-out showcased her wearing a black gown. The premiere pictures took the internet by storm, as fans had impressive reactions to Garfield’s playful humor on the red carpet.

Soon, Pugh also took to Instagram to share her apologies for not being able to be present at the London Film Festival. She wrote, “ENJOY! To everyone at London Film Festival! So happy you get to watch this movie. My apologies for not being at LFF for @weliveintime.. it truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release but I’m raising a glass from very far away. Love to you all. Fingers crossed you don’t get up and leave.” (via People)

We Live in Time is an unconventional love story about a talented chef and a divorcee, whom fate brings together unexpectedly. As their love deepens, they are hit with an adversity that tests their bond and changes their lives. The movie has already been released in the U.S. in a limited capacity and will arrive in the U.K. on January 1.

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.