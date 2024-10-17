Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Has Netflix Canceled The Lincoln Lawyer or Renewed It for Season 4?

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jON2t_0wAMDwUQ00

    With Season 3’s release, fans are already anticipating The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 and wondering whether Netflix will renew the series. The legal drama centers around Mick Haller, a defense attorney who takes on tricky cases in Los Angeles. While dealing with the demands of his job, he also juggles his personal life and relationships. Its intriguing storylines, stand-out performances, and popularity have made many curious whether it will continue for more seasons. So, has Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer or canceled it?

    Is The Lincoln Lawyer canceled or renewed for Season 4 on Netflix?

    Netflix has given no word on The Lincoln Lawyer’s Season 4’s renewal or cancelation.

    The Lincoln Lawyer’s initial season dropped in 2022. It was based on Michael Connelly’s 2005 sequel novel, The Brass Verdict. The following seasons were also adapted from Connelly’s fourth and fifth books, The Fifth Witness and The God of Guilts, respectively. A season 4 renewal still stands a chance, as showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez hinted at the author working on another novel.

    They revealed that Connelly is potentially working on another book besides his published ones. They expressed enthusiasm for reading the new book and teased plans to adapt all his books into a series. “Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it. We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books,” Humphrey said. (via TV Insider)

    Moreover, he believes that if fans like their creation, they have no problem creating more seasons. Further teasing their plans for potential seasons, he adds, “a sense of where we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that.”

    The showrunners’ latest comments indicate that a Season 4 is likely possible. However, when it will be announced and will be released remains uncertain.

    Aside from the series’ plans, Rodriguez also shared details on Season 3, mentioning that it won’t be set up next season but rather the next book. He adds that the latest season will set up Season 4 in an “exciting and personal” way.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Has Netflix Canceled Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance or Renewed It?
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    Is There a Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date or Part 2?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Is There a The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date or Part 2?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    When Will the McRib Return to US McDonald’s in 2024?
    ComingSoon17 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Who Is Orville Peck’s Boyfriend, William Mikelson? Relationship History Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Big Meech Released From Prison: Who is He & What Did He Do?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Exclusive The Yeti Animatic Previews Godzilla-Like Monster Movie Starring Jim Cummings
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Frank Grillo Guns Down a Wolf Pack in the Werewolves Trailer
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    How Many Episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 8 Are Left?
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Marriage Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Bo Nix’s Wife? Izzy’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who is Bill Belichick’s Ex-Girlfriend? Linda Holliday’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is David Fry’s Wife? Rebekah’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Major Update on Kevin Owens’ Future with WWE
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Is There a Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 Release Date & Is It Coming Out?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Bryan Danielson’s Status Update After AEW WrestleDream 2024
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Postlast hour
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy