Has Netflix Canceled The Lincoln Lawyer or Renewed It for Season 4?

With Season 3’s release, fans are already anticipating The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 and wondering whether Netflix will renew the series. The legal drama centers around Mick Haller, a defense attorney who takes on tricky cases in Los Angeles. While dealing with the demands of his job, he also juggles his personal life and relationships. Its intriguing storylines, stand-out performances, and popularity have made many curious whether it will continue for more seasons. So, has Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer or canceled it?

Is The Lincoln Lawyer canceled or renewed for Season 4 on Netflix?

Netflix has given no word on The Lincoln Lawyer’s Season 4’s renewal or cancelation.

The Lincoln Lawyer’s initial season dropped in 2022. It was based on Michael Connelly’s 2005 sequel novel, The Brass Verdict. The following seasons were also adapted from Connelly’s fourth and fifth books, The Fifth Witness and The God of Guilts, respectively. A season 4 renewal still stands a chance, as showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez hinted at the author working on another novel.

They revealed that Connelly is potentially working on another book besides his published ones. They expressed enthusiasm for reading the new book and teased plans to adapt all his books into a series. “Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it. We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books,” Humphrey said. (via TV Insider)

Moreover, he believes that if fans like their creation, they have no problem creating more seasons. Further teasing their plans for potential seasons, he adds, “a sense of where we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that.”

The showrunners’ latest comments indicate that a Season 4 is likely possible. However, when it will be announced and will be released remains uncertain.

Aside from the series’ plans, Rodriguez also shared details on Season 3, mentioning that it won’t be set up next season but rather the next book. He adds that the latest season will set up Season 4 in an “exciting and personal” way.

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.